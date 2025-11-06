2026 Tokyo Design Awards Launches to Honor Global Design Excellence

2026 Tokyo Design Awards Call for Entries Tokyo Design Awards x The Lumis Collaboration Kira - Tokyo Design Awards Statuette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Tokyo Design Awards is now open for global entries, welcoming designers, studios, and creative professionals to be recognized for their outstanding achievements. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), this new international design competition celebrates creativity in all forms — from established professionals to emerging talents defining the future of global design.

2026 Theme: Ignite the Beginning. Design the Future.

This year’s theme, “Ignite the Beginning. Design the Future”, reflects how every idea begins with a spark that leads to transformation. The Tokyo Design Awards invites entrants to showcase milestone achievements and visionary creations that set new directions for innovation and design on a global scale.

“The Tokyo Design Awards was designed to become a symbol of recognition for those who turn ideas into impact,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “In 2026, we look forward to recognizing how design moves the world forward through innovation and creativity. With the introduction of a brand-new collaboration this year, we are adding a new layer of inspiration to that recognition, one that connects designers with the imagination that fuels their ambition.”

A Landmark Collaboration with The Lumis

IAA celebrates a milestone partnership with The Lumis, collectible creative companions that represent imagination and diversity in design. The character Kira, central to The Lumis universe, appears throughout the Tokyo Design Awards website as a “design companion,” guiding entrants through categories and inspiration. More than a mascot, Kira symbolizes the connection between designer and idea, where every participant’s work becomes part of a shared creative journey.

Categories of Worldwide Design Excellence

The competition celebrates design excellence across popular categories such as architecture, interiors, products, lighting, furniture, packaging, and transportation. New additions for 2026 include Character & Pop Design, highlighting collectible and story-based creations; Emerging Designer, recognizing bold new ideas driving the evolution of design, and the Honorary Designer category, celebrating individuals whose influence continue to inspire the global creative community.

For the complete list of design award categories, visit https://thetokyodesignawards.com/.

Global Recognition & Deadlines

Entries will be evaluated by an international panel of design experts, ensuring fairness and professional integrity through a blind judging process. Winners will gain global visibility through extensive media exposure, winner badges, certificates, and features in the Tokyo Design Awards Winner Gallery, highlighting creative excellence worldwide.

• Early Bird Deadline: November 26, 2025

• Final Entry Deadline: March 12, 2026

• Winners Announcement: May 8, 2026

About Tokyo Design Awards

The Tokyo Design Awards celebrates creativity, innovation, and design excellence across all design disciplines, honoring brilliant minds redefining aesthetics and functionality. In its inaugural year, the award unites a global community of creative professionals and sets a new benchmark for design recognition rooted in imagination, originality, and purpose.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

