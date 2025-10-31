Ultra Light Motorized (ULM) Aircraft Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Ultra Light Motorized (ULM) Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Ultra Light Motorized (ULM) Aircraft Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Ultra Light Motorized (ULM) Aircraft Market Be By 2025?

The Ultra-Light Motorized (ULM) aircraft industry has experienced significant growth lately. Its market size is anticipated to rise from $0.77 billion in 2024 to $0.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors contributing to this growth in the precedent years include a surge in affordable leisure flying adoption, an increase in involvement in aviation clubs, a rise in the preference for cross-country recreational flights, expanding governmental support for sports aviation, and a heightened interest in do-it-yourself aircraft kits.

The market size of ultra light motorized (ULM) aircraft is projected to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years. It is anticipated to surge to $1.17 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The projected escalation during this period is due to the surging demand for environment-friendly aviation alternatives, increasing investment in lightweight composite materials, growing fascination towards short-haul regional connectivity, heightened digital avionics integration in ultralight aircraft, and the burgeoning popularity of autonomous flight technologies. Significant trends to observe during this forecast period encompass advancements in autonomous flight control systems, utilization of artificial intelligence for navigation, real-time flight monitoring technology deployment, improvements in battery energy density, and breakthroughs in augmented reality pilot training.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Ultra Light Motorized (ULM) Aircraft Market Landscape?

The surge in popularity of air sports is likely to fuel the expansion of the ultra light motorized (ULM) aircraft market in the future. Air sports encompass recreational aviation activities in which lightweight aircraft are flown for pleasure, sport, or thrill-seeking. Increased leisure time is contributing to the growing fascination with air sports, enabling individuals to engage in adrenaline-filled activities such as skydiving, paragliding, and hot air ballooning. These activities offer thrill-seekers the opportunity to challenge themselves and gain extraordinary airborne experiences. Ultra-light motorized aircraft are becoming key tools for ground instruction, performance scrutiny, and competitive gatherings, thus inspiring increased demand in the field of sports. They are used by athletes and teams for surveillance, recording, and improving gameplay. For example, as reported by the United States Parachute Association, a non-profit organization based in the US, in 2024, over 5.1 million jumps were performed globally, with 3.88 million in the United States alone. Therefore, the heightened interest in air sports is a significant driver in the growth of the ultra light motorized (ULM) aircraft market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Ultra Light Motorized (ULM) Aircraft Market?

Major players in the Ultra Light Motorized (ULM) Aircraft Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ATEC v.o.s.

• Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.P.A.

• Evektor spol. s r.o.

• AutoGyro GmbH

• Flight Design General Aviation GmbH

• Aeropro s.r.o.

• CubCrafters Inc.

• BRM Aero s.r.o.

• JMB Aircraft s.r.o.

• Pivotal Aero LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ultra Light Motorized (ULM) Aircraft Industry?

Principal players in the ultralight motorized (ULM) aircraft industry are focusing on blending cutting-edge technologies such as multi-fuel technology to enhance efficiency, functionality, and versatility. The utilization of multi-fuel technology permits an engine to operate on a variety of fuels like mogas (automotive gasoline) and avgas (aviation gasoline), which improves the efficiency of aircraft operation, reduces fuel expenses, enhances flexibility in fuel supply, and widens operational capabilities in areas with restricted or fluctuating fuel options. For instance, CubCrafters Inc., an American aircraft manufacturing firm, unveiled the Carbon Cub UL, the first-ever aircraft powered by the Rotax 916iS engine in March 2023. This latest ultralight model offers multi-fuel compatibility and is capable of operating on both mogas and avgas. It also incorporates FADEC (full authority digital engine control) for superior fuel efficiency and performance at high-density altitudes. The Carbon Cub UL is engineered to match ASTM standards, accommodate two adults with a full fuel load, and uphold versatility across ultralight and light-sport categories in foreign markets. This underlines the increasing trend of integrating sophisticated technology to augment operational flexibility in the ULM segment.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Ultra Light Motorized (ULM) Aircraft Market

The ultralight motorized (ULM) aircraft market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, Paraglider Or Paramotor, Powered Parachute, Gyrocopter

2) By Material: Composite, Aluminum, Wood And Fabric, Mixed Materials

3) By Propulsion Type: Electric, Fuel Powered, Hybrid

4) By Application: Recreational, Training Sports And Competition, Surveillance, Agriculture, Other Applications

5) By End User: Individual Users, Flight Schools, Charter Services, Agricultural Operators, Military And Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed-Wing: Composite Fixed-Wing Ultra Light Aircraft, Aluminum Fixed-Wing Ultra Light Aircraft, Wood And Fabric Fixed-Wing Ultra Light Aircraft, Mixed Material Fixed-Wing Ultra Light Aircraft

2) By Rotary-Wing: Single Rotor Rotary-Wing Ultra Light Aircraft, Coaxial Rotor Rotary-Wing Ultra Light Aircraft, Tilt Rotor Rotary-Wing Ultra Light Aircraft, Electric Rotary-Wing Ultra Light Aircraft

3) By Paraglider Or Paramotor: Foot Launched Paramotor, Wheel Based Paramotor, Single Seater Paramotor, Tandem Paramotor

4) By Powered Parachute: Single Seater Powered Parachute, Two Seater Powered Parachute, Recreational Powered Parachute, Training Powered Parachute

5) By Gyrocopter: Open Cockpit Gyrocopter, Enclosed Cockpit Gyrocopter, Single Seater Gyrocopter, Two Seater Gyrocopter

Ultra Light Motorized (ULM) Aircraft Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the Ultra Light Motorized (ULM) Aircraft Global Market. The prediction for the fastest growth, however, is set for the Asia-Pacific region. The report includes comprehensive data on regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

