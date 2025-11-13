2026 NYX Awards Officially Launched: Early Bird Entries Now Open for the World’s Leading Marketing & Creative Campaigns

2026 NYX Awards Calling for Entries 2026 NYX Awards 10th Anniversary - Decade of Influence 2026 NYX Statuettes - Grand, Gold, & Silver

The International Awards Associate (IAA) officially launches the 2026 NYX Awards, inviting agencies, brands, and creative professionals from around the world.

By participating, agencies, brands, and creative professionals have a newfound opportunity to showcase how their campaigns shape the future of the industry and inspire peers worldwide." — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) officially launches the 2026 NYX Awards, inviting agencies, brands, and creative professionals from around the world to submit their most impactful marketing, communications, and digital media projects. Building on the success of previous seasons, this year’s competition offers entrants a unique platform to showcase work that sets industry benchmarks and demonstrates creative impact.

A Platform Built for Creative Excellence

Last year’s competition drew participation from over 35 countries, showcasing projects that spanned marketing, communications, design, and digital media. In 2026, this international marketing award continues to pursue its commitment to recognizing campaigns that set new standards for creative and strategic excellence from global agencies to independent creators.

The categories reflect the breadth of today’s creative landscape, covering Advertising, Strategic Communications, Marketing Campaigns, and Digital Media across web, video, and social platforms. This ensures that every initiative, from global brand launches to specialized projects has an equal opportunity of achieving great success.

A complete list of marketing award categories can be found at https://nyxawards.com/category.php/.

Eligibility & Requirements

• Who Can Enter: Agencies, brands, independent creatives, and in-house teams executing work across marketing, communications, and digital media.

• Project Timeline: Entries must have been executed, launched, or published after January 1, 2024.

• Submission Materials: Project overviews, visuals or media samples, results, and optional supporting documentation for context.

Judging Process

An international panel of judges, representing expertise in marketing, communications, and digital media, will evaluate entries with a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic impact. Winners gain recognition not only for creative brilliance, but also for their role in shaping the direction of the industry.

Key Deadlines for 2026 Submissions

Submissions open with the Early Bird Deadline on November 26, 2025, leading up to the Final Extension Deadline on March 12, 2026. Winners will be officially revealed on May 8, 2026.

"The 2026 NYX Awards arrive at a moment when the marketing and creative communications industry is evolving faster than ever. This year’s competition aims to recognize work that not only engages audiences but demonstrates innovative approaches, and strategic excellence across channels,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “By participating, agencies, brands, and creative professionals have a newfound opportunity to showcase how their campaigns shape the future of the industry and inspire peers worldwide."

Secure an entry now to showcase your work globally. Visit https://nyxawards.com/ to submit and explore category details, judging criteria, and full guidelines.

About NYX Awards

The NYX Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work in marketing, design, advertising, and digital media. Honoring agencies, brands, and creative professionals, the award celebrates projects that demonstrate excellence in execution, audience engagement, and strategic impact.

