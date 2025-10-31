Hair Lightening Products Market Expanding With $10.27 Billion at 4.4% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Hair Lightening Products Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for hair lightening products has been on a consistent rise in the past few years. The market, which was worth $8.31 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $8.64 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This steady growth during the historic period is due to various factors such as the emergence of fashion trends favoring lighter hair shades, celebrity endorsements advocating hair lightening, greater consumer awareness about personal grooming and self-expression, the increasing trend of do-it-yourself beauty treatments, and the overall expansion of the beauty industry.

Over the next several years, the hair lightening products market is anticipated to experience consistent growth, surging to $10.27 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The expansion during this forecast period is linked to the rising demand for natural and organic lightening solutions, the broadening of e-commerce platforms for better product reach, the growing trend of at-home hair lightening kits, a rise in disposable income fuelling beauty product sales, and an upswing in beauty influencer promotion on social platforms. Significant trends in the forecast period encompass breakthroughs in gentle and sulfate-free formulation, a direction toward vegan and cruelty-free alternatives, tailor-made hair lightening options, progress in natural and organic concoctions, and the spread of hybrid coloring methods.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Hair Lightening Products Market?

Anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the hair lightening product market is the increasing need for professional hair care services. These services include various specialized treatments provided by skilled hairstylists and cosmetologists such as haircuts, coloring, styling, treatments, and maintenance procedures intended to improve hair's health and appearance. The increase in professional hair care services is due to several factors, including heightened consumer grooming awareness, rising disposable income, evolution of urban lifestyles, novel treatments, social media impact, and burgeoning demand in developing markets. Hair lightening products complement professional hair care services by providing clients with unique, transformative hair color solutions that allow hairstylists to craft countless styles while preserving hair health. For instance, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report in March 2023 showed that employment for barbers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists is estimated to increase by 7% from 2023 to 2033, averaging 89,100 job opportunities annually. As of May 2023, barbers earned a median hourly wage of $17.38, while hairstylists and cosmetologists earned $16.81. Therefore, the burgeoning need for professional hair care services is likely to enhance the growth of the hair lightening product market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hair Lightening Products Market?

Major players in the Hair Lightening Products include:

• Procter & Gamble Company

• L'Oréal SA

• Henkel Corporation

• Wella AG

• Revlon Inc.

• John Paul Mitchell Systems.

• Lanza Healing Haircare Inc.

• Sun Bum LLC

• Oligo Professionnel Inc.

• IGK Hair Care

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Hair Lightening Products Market?

Most organizations in the hair lightening products sector are channeling their efforts into creating innovative concepts, such as the use of argan oil, to aid hair nutrition while simultaneously lightening it. Argan oil is a natural oil, packed with vitamins and antioxidants that can foster hair health and safeguard it from dryness or any damage during the lightening process. In the month of December 2023, GK Hair USA, a US-based company known for their avant-garde hair lightening solutions, introduced lightening powder zero with argan oil. This product is tailored to suit not only the demands of contemporary consumers but also salon professionals. The cutting-edge formula of this lightening powder fuses nourishing argan oil with Juvexin, thereby ensuring hair lightening is done without jeopardizing hair health. With an outstanding lift of up to 9 levels, it is suitable for various hair coloring purposes.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Hair Lightening Products Market Segments

The hair lightening productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Natural, Conventional

2) By Formulation: Cream, Powder, Liquid

3) By Lightening Level: Lift 1 To 2 Levels, Lift 3 To 4 Levels

4) By Application: House-Hold, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Natural: Lemon-Based Lighteners, Honey-Based Lighteners, Chamomile Extract Lighteners, Vinegar-Based Lighteners, Other Plant-Based Lighteners

2) By Conventional: Peroxide-Based Lighteners, Ammonia-Free Lighteners, Bleaching Powders, Spray Lighteners, Cream-Based Lighteners

Which Regions Are Dominating The Hair Lightening Products Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the market for hair lightening products. The anticipated growth status for this region is also included in the report. The report covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

