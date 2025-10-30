Legacy Heating & Air LLC Strengthens Local HVAC Support in Waxahachie, TX with Expanded Services and Special Offers

For 30 years, Legacy Heating & Air LLC has been Waxahachie’s go-to choice for dependable heating and cooling services.

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Heating & Air LLC, a locally owned and family-operated HVAC company, is enhancing its service offerings to better support homeowners in Waxahachie, TX, and surrounding areas. With more than 30 years of industry experience, the company continues to focus on dependable service, energy efficiency, and community-driven customer care.The expansion includes a full suite of heating, cooling, and air quality services — from AC repair and installation to ductwork upgrades and thermostat replacements — ensuring that Waxahachie residents have access to reliable comfort solutions year-round.“Our goal is simple — to make home comfort accessible, efficient, and long-lasting,” said a spokesperson for Legacy Heating & Air LLC. “We’re proud to continue serving the Waxahachie community with the same dedication and integrity we’ve had for over three decades.”Comprehensive HVAC SolutionsLegacy Heating & Air LLC provides a broad range of professional services, including:* AC Repair & Installation – Prompt diagnostics and precise system installations for lasting cooling performance.* AC Maintenance – Seasonal tune-ups that enhance efficiency and reduce unexpected breakdowns.* Heating System Installation & Maintenance – Safe, efficient heating solutions including furnaces repair and heat pumps.* Thermostat Installation & Repair – Smart, programmable, and manual thermostat options for precise comfort control.* Air Duct & Vent Services – Air Duct Installation and repairs that improve airflow and indoor air quality.* Ductless Mini-Split Systems – Flexible heating and cooling options for spaces without ductwork.The company’s licensed and insured technicians are trained to handle a wide range of systems with attention to detail and adherence to safety standards.Special Offers for Local ResidentsTo show appreciation for community service members, Legacy Heating & Air LLC offers:* 5% Off for First Responders* 5% Off for VeteransThese offers apply to select repair, maintenance, and installation services and reflect the company’s commitment to supporting those who serve the local community.Commitment to Local ServiceBy focusing on Waxahachie and its nearby communities, Legacy Heating & Air LLC maintains a local-first approach — ensuring quick response times, personalized support, and reliable follow-up for every customer. The company emphasizes preventive maintenance as a key part of responsible HVAC care, helping homeowners avoid costly repairs and maintain system efficiency throughout the year.About Legacy Heating & Air LLCWith over 30 years of experience, Legacy Heating & Air LLC provides professional heating, cooling, and air quality services for residential customers in Waxahachie, TX, and surrounding areas. The company’s mission is to deliver quality workmanship, transparent pricing, and reliable comfort backed by local expertise.Contact Information:Legacy Heating & Air LLCAddress: 8840 Rex Ct, Waxahachie, TX 75167Phone No: (972) 342-3041License #: TACLA00097010E

