Trailer Rear Vision Display Market to Reach USD $1.92 Billion by 2029 at 11.7% CAGR

Trailer Rear Vision Display Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Trailer Rear Vision Display Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Trailer Rear Vision Display Market In 2025?

In recent years, the market for trailer rear vision displays has expanded significantly. It is projected to increase from $1.10 billion in 2024 to $1.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Factors such as heightened emphasis on road safety, expansion of commercial fleet activities, more regulatory requirements, advancements in camera and display technologies, and higher consumer expectations for improved driving experiences can be credited for the growth during the historical period.

The market for trailer rear vision display is predicted to witness accelerated growth in the upcoming years, with the market value expected to hit $1.92 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The expansion during the forecast period can be credited to significant factors such as the increasing incorporation with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), the rise in electric and self-driving vehicles, heightened consumer awareness and preference, a surge in demand for fleet management solutions, and growth in aftermarket installations. Key trends throughout the forecast period include progress in display technologies, integration with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), a transition towards wireless systems, improved night vision abilities, and the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI).

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Trailer Rear Vision Display Market?

The increased use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the trailer rear vision display industry. ADAS is a collection of electronic vehicular systems intended to enhance safety and make driving more convenient by offering features like collision avoidance, lane adherence, adaptive cruise control, and parking aid. The growing awareness about vehicle safety and stricter government regulations are boosting the demand for ADAS technologies as drivers and manufacturers seek out methods to lower accidents and enhance operational efficiency. Trailer rear vision displays are a support to the adoption of ADAS, giving drivers an unobstructed, real-time view of the space behind trailers, thereby improving maneuverability, and collision avoidance during reversing and overall situation awareness. As an example, in September 2025, data from JATO Dynamics, a UK-based firm providing car business intelligence, indicated a global growth in the adoption of ADAS. In India, the penetration has increased from 6.2% in H1 2024 to 8.3% in H1 2025, with Level 2 systems making up 5.6% of the market. Similarly, China saw a 38.6% increase in ADAS camera installations, amounting to a total of 33.16 million units and nearly doubling the installation of side-view cameras on a year-to-year basis. As a result, the ever-growing use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is propelling the trailer rear vision display market's expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Trailer Rear Vision Display Industry?

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Magna International Inc.

• Valeo Société Anonyme

• Garmin Ltd.

• Visteon Corporation

• Ficosa International S.A.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Trailer Rear Vision Display Market In The Globe?

Leading entities in the trailer rear vision display market are concentrating on creating innovative products such as WiFi cameras. These allow for versatile positioning, can be installed wherever there's WiFi coverage, and negate the need for complex wiring. WiFi cameras are wireless monitoring devices that relay audio and video data via a WiFi network. This enables remote monitoring, recording and viewing through connected devices. Case in point, Phillips Industries, a commercial vehicle components producer based in the US, unveiled the REAR-VU Backup Camera in May 2024. This device boasts a trustworthy WiFi connection with a range surpassing 70 feet and extremely low latency for real-time surveillance. It also offers a broad 170-degree vision, guaranteeing clear visibility of trailer bumpers and doors, and areas more than 50 feet behind the trailer. REAR-VU can effortlessly integrate with any ELD navigation system, facilitates automatic over-the-air software updates and comes with a mobile app for simple setup. Additionally, the camera serves as a dual-function marker light that can be utilized with diverse trailer door setups. The system furthers driver assurance, situational cognizance and overall safety for both drivers and pedestrians, safeguarding priceless assets during operations.

What Segments Are Covered In The Trailer Rear Vision Display Market Report?

The trailer rear vision display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Wired Systems, Wireless Systems

2) By Display Type: Liquid Crystal Display, Organic Light Emitting Diode, Other Display types

3) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

4) By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Recreational Vehicles, Trailers, Other Vehicle Types

5) By Application: Commercial, Personal

Subsegments:

1) By Wired Systems: Single-Camera Wired System, Dual-Camera Wired System, Multi-Camera Wired System, Liquid Crystal Display Wired System, Human-Machine Interface Or Touchscreen Wired System

2) By Wireless Systems: Single-Camera Wireless System, Dual-Camera Wireless System, Multi-Camera Wireless System, Liquid Crystal Display Wireless System, Human-Machine Interface Or Touchscreen Wireless System

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Trailer Rear Vision Display Market By 2025?

For the year 2024, North America stood as the dominating region in the Trailer Rear Vision Display Global Market Report 2025. It's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The report encompasses a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

