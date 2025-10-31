Virtual Reality Glove Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $14.19 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Virtual Reality Glove Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Virtual Reality Glove Market Through 2025?

In recent years, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of the virtual reality glove. Its growth will continue to climb from $5.13 billion in 2024 to $6.30 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The cause for this marked growth during the historic period can be credited to several factors. These include an amplified demand for engrossing experiences, higher implementation in healthcare applications, advancing technology in haptics, increasing utilization in industrial training, and an enhanced focus on user interaction and recognition of gestures.

There is an anticipation of considerable expansion in the virtual reality glove market over the coming years, with predictions projecting growth to $14.20 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted period include the increasing fusion of artificial intelligence, the rising miniaturization of sensors, expanding uses in the fields of gaming and entertainment, and the escalating adoption of wireless connectivity technologies. Key trends that will shape this period encompass progress in the haptic feedback technology, amalgamation with augmented and mixed reality, innovations in ergonomic and lightweight designs, the evolution of AI-enabled gesture recognition, and advancements in cloud computing for processing VR data.

Download a free sample of the virtual reality glove market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28876&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Virtual Reality Glove Market?

The growth of the virtual reality glove market is likely to be boosted by the increase in digital transformation. This transformation involves implementing digital technologies throughout the entirety of a business, thereby enhancing operational performance, customer satisfaction, and value generation. The push towards more digital transformation is a result of the increasing demand for improved customer experiences, with businesses using digital tools including AI, cloud, and analytics to provide quicker, more personalized services that enhance customer satisfaction and build loyalty. Demand for virtual reality gloves is driven by digital transformation as businesses use immersive technologies to enhance remote collaboration. This approach enables users to interact physically with virtual environments using hand movements and touch. For instance, the Central Digital and Data Office, a UK government agency, revealed in November 2023 that digital transformation within government services could lead to savings of over $1.17 billion (£1 billion) in 2022, by wiping out costs associated with traditional, paper-based approaches. By 2025, a competitive digital wages framework could potentially achieve annual savings of $122.12 million (£101 million), reducing staff turnover and decreasing dependency on expensive labor. Therefore, increasing digital transformation is pushing the growth of the virtual reality glove market. Another factor contributing to the growth of the market is the increase in industrial activities due to the rising demand for safer and more efficient solutions for workforce training. Industrial activities, which involve the large-scale production and processing of goods using machines, human labor and equipment in factories or industrial facilities, are on the rise. This growth is due to an increasing global demand for manufactured goods, as economic growth and urbanization lead to increased consumption of products in sectors like construction, automotive, and electronics. With the ability to replicate complex tasks in a virtual environment, virtual reality gloves can provide safer and more effective training for workers, whilst also minimizing the risk of damage to equipment and personal injury. For instance, the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), a US advocacy group, reported in September 2024, that value-added output in the manufacturing sector rose from $2.881 trillion on an annual rate in the first quarter to $2.910 trillion in the second quarter of 2024. Manufacturing constituted 10.0% of the total value-added output in the U.S. economy in the second quarter. Additionally, the real value-added output in the manufacturing sector surged from $2.337 trillion annually in the first quarter to $2.384 trillion in the second quarter. These increasing industrial activities are, therefore, promoting the growth of the virtual reality glove market.

Which Players Dominate The Virtual Reality Glove Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Virtual Reality Glove Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Noitom International Co. Ltd.

• Synertial Limited

• Manus Prime Mocap B.V.

• Dexta Robotics Co. Ltd.

• HaptX Inc.

• Simulanis Solutions Private Limited

• SenseGlove B.V.

• bHaptics Inc.

• BeBop Sensors Inc.

• CyberGlove Systems LLC

What Are The Future Trends Of The Virtual Reality Glove Market?

Leading firms in the virtual reality glove industry are prioritizing the development of sophisticated strategies, such as the incorporation of haptic feedback, in order to outperform rivals. Integrating haptic feedback allows VR gloves to mimic authentic touch sensations, thereby improving immersion and interactivity within virtual settings. For example, in June 2025, UdexReal, a tech firm based in China, launched UDCap VR gloves. These gloves revolutionize immersion in VR gaming by offering superior haptic feedback, wireless connectivity, and a design accommodating long-term use. The gloves offer accurate motion tracking and a tactile response, facilitating a more engaging and lifelike user experience. This development caters to the increasing consumer preference for heightened interaction and realism within VR applications.

Global Virtual Reality Glove Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The virtual reality glove market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Haptic Gloves, Motion Capture Gloves, Gaming Gloves, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Wired, Wireless

3) By Application: Gaming, Healthcare, Education And Training, Industrial, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Consumer, Commercial, Industrial, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Haptic Gloves: Force Feedback Gloves, Vibrotactile Gloves, Exoskeleton Gloves

2) By Motion Capture Gloves: Optical Motion Capture Gloves, Magnetic Motion Capture Gloves, Inertial Motion Capture Gloves

3) By Gaming Gloves: Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Gloves, Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Gloves, Mixed Reality Gaming Gloves

4) By Other Product Types: Rehabilitation Gloves, Industrial Gloves, Training And Simulation Gloves

View the full virtual reality glove market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-glove-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Virtual Reality Glove Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for virtual reality gloves. The report for 2025 anticipates further growth, covering regions across the globe including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Virtual Reality Glove Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Rubber Gloves Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rubber-gloves-global-market-report

Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-devices-global-market-report

Boxing Gloves Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boxing-gloves-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.