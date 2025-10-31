Virtual Reality (VR) Team Practice Environment Market to Reach US $6.77 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Virtual Reality (VR) Team Practice Environment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Virtual Reality (VR) Team Practice Environment Market?

The market size for the virtual reality (VR) team practice environment has been expanding at a remarkable rate in the past few years. The anticipated growth is from $2.35 billion in 2024 to $2.91 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include an increased focus on team learning, growing preference for simulation-based practices, global expansion of teams, heightened efforts for performance optimization, and increased awareness towards experience-based training.

The market for team practice environments in virtual reality (VR) is forecasted to experience a significant surge in the coming years, ballooning to a worth of $6.77 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 23.5%. This anticipated expansion during the forecasted timeline can be credited to the escalating requirement for adaptable training systems, growing demand for continuous skills improvement, the emergence of hybrid work and training patterns, a rising emphasis on tailored learning, and increased acceptance in emerging industry sectors. Dominant trends expected in this period comprise progress in life-like simulation functionalities, creation of AI-powered adaptive training, breakthroughs in collaborative multi-user platforms, improvements in cloud-powered VR accessibility, and formulation of training applications across various industries.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Virtual Reality (VR) Team Practice Environment Global Market Growth?

The surge in remote and hybrid work models is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the virtual reality (VR) team practice environment market. Remote and flexible work arrangements enable employees to operate outside conventional workspace settings and select their work schedules. The rising preference for these work models can be attributed to organizations wanting more workforce adaptability, decreased operating expenses, and the capability to sustain productivity among teams spread out geographically. Within these work models, VR team practice environments are utilized to mirror real-world collaborations, amplify team discussions, and carry out immersive training sessions, irrespective of the participants' physical presence. For example, February 2022 data from AT&T Inc., a US-based telecom firm, suggested a jump in the projected proportion of companies adopting a hybrid work model (alternation between remote and office work) from 42% in 2021 to 81% by 2024. As a result, the escalating adoption of remote and hybrid work models is steering the progress of the virtual reality (VR) team practice environment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Virtual Reality (VR) Team Practice Environment Market?

Major players in the Virtual Reality (VR) Team Practice Environment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Madison Industries

• Surgical Science Inc.

• National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME)

• Labster ApS

• EON Reality Inc.

• STRIVR Labs Inc.

• Osso VR Inc.

• XRHealth USA Inc.

• VirtaMed AG

• Oxford Medical Simulation Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Virtual Reality (VR) Team Practice Environment Market?

Key players in the virtual reality (VR) team practice environment market are pivoting towards more advanced tech such as artificial intelligence (AI) driven VR tools. These advancements are designed to expedite content development, provide adjustable team training, and improve the authenticity of collective practice environments. AI-fueled VR tools are essentially software platforms that combine AI technology and all-encompassing VR environments to develop adaptable, interactive and personalized training or simulation experiences. For example, in February 2023, Moth+Flame VR, Inc., a US firm specializing in AI-powered VR training solutions, initiated a beta version of their AI generative content authoring tool. This enables businesses to rapidly construct customized VR training, featuring voice-activated navigation, drag-&-drop editors, 3D asset libraries and collaborative functionality for multiple users. Invesco was the pioneer in using this tool at their Sales Symposium, generating tailor-made training material within just 72 hours.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Virtual Reality (VR) Team Practice Environment Market Report?

The virtual reality (VR) team practice environment market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Education And Training, Healthcare, Military And Defense, Sports, Corporate, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Enterprises, Educational Institutions, Government, Sports Organizations, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Hardware: Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), Motion Tracking Systems, Haptic Feedback Devices, Virtual Reality (VR) Gloves And Controllers, Sensors And Cameras, Virtual Reality (VR)-Ready Computers And Consoles

2) By Software: Simulation Software, Training And Collaboration Platforms, Content Creation Tools, Game Engines, Analytics And Performance Tracking Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Onboarding Services, Content Development Services, Consulting Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Virtual Reality (VR) Team Practice Environment Industry?

In 2024, North America topped the list of regions in the global market report 2025 for virtual reality (VR) team practice environments, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the region experiencing the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report includes an overview of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

