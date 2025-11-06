NYX Game Awards Concludes Results for Season 2: Revealing the Official Game of the Year and Special Recognition Titles

2026 NYX Game Awards Calling for Entries

The NYX Game Awards proudly announces the winners of its 2025 Season 2 competition, recognizing the most outstanding achievements in game development.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYX Game Awards proudly announces the winners of its 2025 Season 2 competition, recognizing the most outstanding achievements in game development, narrative, design, and technology. This year’s awards drew hundreds of entries from over 30 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden, China, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, Spain, and more.

2025 NYX Game of the Year

Featuring the best of AAA studios, indie developers, and visionary creators, the NYX Game Awards celebrates the best of interactive entertainment. Awarded for its immersive gameplay, innovative mechanics, and visual excellence, the title set a new benchmark for the global gaming community, featuring the NYX Game of the Year: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II by PLAION.

Special Recognitions of the Year

The NYX Game Awards also celebrates titles that excel in specialized categories, reflecting the diversity and richness of modern game development:

1. Indie Game of the Year — Blue Prince by Raw Fury

2. Best Action Game of the Year — DOOM: The Dark Ages by Fortyseven communications (id Software & Bethesda Softworks)

3. Best Combat Experience of the Year — Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II by Focus Entertainment Publishing (Saber Interactive)

4. Best Adventure Game of the Year — Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by Fortyseven Communications (Bethesda Softworks)

5. Best Co-op Game of the Year — Split Fiction by Hazelight Studios (Electronic Arts Inc.)

6. Best Remastered Game of The Year — The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered by Fortyseven communications (Bethesda Softworks)

7. Breakout Game of the Year — Escape from Duckov by BILIBILI GAME

8. Best Experimental Game of the Year — Mouthwashing by CRITICAL REFLEX

9. Best Visual Design of the Year — Nine Sols by Red Candle Games

10. Best Creative Survival Game of the Year — ALOFT by Astrolabe Interactive

11. Best Atmospheric Game of the Year — Still Wakes the Deep by Secret Mode (The Chinese Room)

For the full list of winners, visit the official NYX Game Awards website: https://nyxgameawards.com/.

Blind Judging Process & Judging Panel

The NYX Game Awards implements a blind judging process to ensure impartiality, and that winners are recognized for success and contribution to the global gaming landscape. Each entry was evaluated by expert game developers, critics, and industry professionals based solely on quality and relevance to the judging criteria.

The 2025 jury featured industry leaders and creative experts from around the world, including:

Michael Spegar (United States), Ahmad Al-Natsheh (United Arab Emirates), Claire Ferrin (United States), Anton Söderhäll (Sweden), Xianzhe Li (China), Emily Black (United States), Valentin Briukhanov (Serbia), Ralph Miller (United States), and others.

"Games are more than pixels on a screen. They’re worlds you can enter, experiences you can feel, and stories that linger long after the console shuts off. From epic AAA titles to outstanding Indie stories, the NYX Game Awards celebrates all creators transforming ambition into experience, and imagination into worlds we want to explore again and again!” Exclaimed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.

2026 Early Bird Entries Officially Open

Entries this year have set the bar high, and the next competition is underway. This competition recognizes outstanding achievement across all areas of game development, from independent studios to AAA projects, and mobile to VR titles.

Submission Deadlines:

Early Bird: November 26, 2025

Regular: January 7, 2026

Final: February 11, 2026

Final Extension: March 12, 2026

Results Announcement: May 8, 2026

Submit today and become part of the next award-winning developers.

About NYX Game Awards

The NYX Game Awards recognizes exceptional innovation, creativity, and excellence in the gaming industry. The award promotes inclusivity and diversity by recognizing outstanding achievements across all levels of game development, from Indie to AAA titles. By honoring the best in gaming, the competition aims to inspire the next generation of developers and redefine what’s possible in interactive entertainment.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

