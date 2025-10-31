Hyperlocal Services Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hyperlocal Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Hyperlocal Services Market Worth?

The expansion of the hyperlocal services sector has been quite swift in the last few years. The market size is projected to escalate from $2896.35 billion in 2024 to $3342.19 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. Elements such as urbanization growth, heightened demand for simple and time-efficient services, an increase in disposable income, prevailing inclination towards e-commerce, widespread use of smartphones and mobile apps, and growing appeal for on-demand services, are driving this historic period's growth.

In the coming years, the hyperlocal services market size is slated for swift expansion. It is projected to scale up to $5930.75 billion by 2029, sporting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. Factors such as the emergence of the gig economy and freelance workforce, advancements in geolocation and mapping technologies, the ascending trend of localization, the surge in contactless and cashless transactions in hyperlocal services, and the growing popularity of online shopping contribute to the anticipated growth in this forecast period. The period would also see key trends such as evolutions in technology, the incorporation of blockchain technology for secure and reliable transactions, the inclusion of artificial intelligence in service delivery platforms, the use of augmented reality (AR) for optimizing user experiences, and an amplified focus on community interaction and local collaborations.

What Are The Factors Driving The Hyperlocal Services Market?

In the past, the boom in the hyperlocal services industry was largely driven by the substantial investments garnered by e-commerce businesses. This uptick in support for e-commerce platforms is due to their effective implementation of hyperlocal services to expedite the delivery of goods and services while minimizing time wastage. For example, figures released by the United States Census Bureau, a US government agency, in August 2024 detailed that e-commerce sales had hit a high of $282.3 billion during this period. This was a 5.3% leap from the first quarter of 2023, reflecting robust growth. Furthermore, it was noteworthy that e-commerce sales made up 16% of all retail sales for the second quarter of 2024.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hyperlocal Services Market?

Major players in the Hyperlocal Services include:

• Delivery Hero SE

• AskforTask Inc.

• Blink Commerce Private Limited

• Grubhub Inc.

• Handy Technologies Inc.

• Housekeep Limited

• Maplebear Inc.

• Just Eat Limited

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• Airtasker Pty Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hyperlocal Services Industry?

Leading corporations in the hyperlocal services market are focusing on creating inventive solutions to boost efficiency and swiftness in delivering services, broaden their service range, and enhance customer satisfaction. Hyperlocal delivery service implies supplying products and services to consumers from local businesses within a very limited area - usually just a few miles or blocks. For example, Zomato, a food delivery company based in India, unveiled its hyperlocal delivery service, Xtreme, in October 2023 intending to capitalize on its huge delivery fleet of over 300,000 executives for intra-city deliveries. This service was tailored to meet the needs of both small and large merchants, enabling them to dispatch small parcels containing items such as documents, groceries, and cosmetics, weighing up to 10 kg.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Hyperlocal Services Market Share?

The hyperlocal servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Food Orders, Grocery Orders, Household Utilities, Logistics Service Providers, Other Types

2) By Nature: Goods Delivery, Utility Services

3) By Revenue Model: Subscription, Advertisement, Sponsorship, Other Revenue Models

4) By Device: Smartphones, Smart TVs, Projectors And Monitors., Laptop, Desktops And Tablets, Other Devices

5) By Application: Individual Users, Commercial Users

Subsegments:

1) By Food Orders: Restaurant Deliveries, Meal Kits, Catering Services

2) By Grocery Orders: Fresh Produce, Packaged Goods, Specialty Items

3) By Household Utilities: Home Cleaning Services, Appliance Repair Services, Maintenance Services

4) By Logistics Service Providers: Last-Mile Delivery, On-Demand Transport, Courier Services

5) By Other Types: Personal Care Services, Event Services, Pet Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Hyperlocal Services Market?

In 2024, North America led as the region with the highest market share in hyperlocal services. The hyperlocal services market report included areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

