OptimaCare360 (TM) Exits Stealth Mode with Launch of OC3 Insights (TM)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OptimaCare360TM, an innovative Healthtech company focused on Making Ordinary Care Extraordinary, today emerged from stealth mode to announce the launch of OC3 InsightsTM. OC3 Insights was developed as a breakthrough solution for those in behavioral healthcare seeking a better way of treatment and a better method for improving outcomes—addressing the Patient, Clinician, and Facilities.OC3 Insights transforms how providers address substance use disorders—advancing care delivery and driving measurable results. Unlike traditional platforms that require complex onboarding, OC3 Insights integrates seamlessly with existing EMRs and workflows — eliminating downtime, reducing costs, decreasing training times, and delivering immediate impact. By combining standardized training, DSM-based protocols, group therapy curricula, and patient education modules, OC3 Insights delivers consistent and evidence-based treatment. This approach empowers clinicians and their patients and strengthens operational reputation—all while driving measurable, superior outcomes."For too long, treatment for behavioral healthcare has been fragmented, inconsistent, and hard to measure,” said John Trimmer, CEO and co-founder of OptimaCare360. "Through innovative technology and evidence-based solutions, OC3 Insights is fundamentally changing how treatment is delivered."Key Features and Benefits for:Patients: Consistent therapeutic intervention, engaging format, and interactive and practical skill development.Clinicians: Extensive library of evidence-based clinical training modules including DSM-based treatment protocol modules.Facilities/Institutions: Clinicians educated in evidence-based, best practices with a consistent curriculum across all providers and group therapy sessions.Economic value: Reduced no-show rates, drop-out rates, and staff turnoverIn beta testing with Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, the primary psychiatric and geriatric hospital in the Bahamas, OC3 Insights demonstrated strong potential to enhance professional competency in addiction care. “Its integration of theory, applied case work, and multimedia resources foster deeper learning, critical reflection, and the ability to apply evidence-based approaches across varied clinical settings," said Paulette Bowe, Discharge Planning Program Coordinator at Sandilands.OC3 Insights is available today with live demonstrations available upon request. info@optimacare360.comAbout OptimaCare360OptimaCare360 is Making Ordinary Care Extraordinary. We provide transformational behavioral healthcare and wellness care technology and services that are shaping a new era in individual well-being, patient outcomes, clinician support, and clinical efficacy and efficiency. With continuous care that is consistent and evidence-based, we are enabling a better outcome for all. www.optimacare360.com Contact:

