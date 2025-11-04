New Roofs, Low Payments: Flexible Financing from The Pink Shirt Roofers

Advanced Restorations empowers homeowners to begin roofing projects immediately, even when insurance is delayed or underpaid. Missouri homeowners gain peace of mind with payment plans that allow urgent roof work to begin right away. New financing options make it easier for homeowners to repair storm damage and keep their properties protected year-round.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Restorations, also known as The Pink Shirt Roofers , a Springfield-based roofing and exterior remodeling company serving Missouri, is proud to announce new financing options designed to help homeowners move forward with essential repairs or upgrades, without waiting on insurance delays or paying the full cost upfront.Too often, homeowners face challenges when it comes to replacing or repairing their roof. Insurance claims may be denied, underpaid, or delayed, leaving families stuck with leaks or damage. For others, the need for a roof replacement comes when there’s no warranty coverage or when insurance simply won’t move forward in time. These new financing options give homeowners the flexibility to act now and keep their homes safe and protected year-round.“Too many homeowners feel stuck when their insurance company doesn’t come through,” said Jared Mason, General Manager at Advanced Restorations. “Our financing solutions give families the freedom to move forward on their own timeline. Whether it’s repairing storm damage, remodeling, or preparing to sell, we want to make the process as smooth and trustworthy as possible.”Advanced Restorations’ flexible plans are designed for a variety of needs, including:• Denied or underpaid insurance claims: Fill the gap when insurance won’t cover the full cost.• Delays in insurance checks: Begin repairs immediately without waiting months for funds.• No warranty or insurance coverage: Stay protected even without policy support.• Urgent repairs: Address leaks or storm damage before weather makes them worse.• Remodeling projects: Upgrade siding, gutters, or roofing for a refreshed home exterior.• Boosting home value before selling: Improve curb appeal and resale value with timely upgrades.In addition to residential projects, Advanced Restorations offers financing solutions for commercial roofing and exterior projects. Business owners can take advantage of flexible payment plans to:• Replace or repair roofs without straining cash flow.• Complete projects quickly to protect employees, inventory, and customers.• Plan larger remodels or upgrades that increase property value and efficiency.These commercial financing options make it easier for businesses to invest in their properties without delaying important work due to budget or insurance challenges.Advanced Restorations partners with established financing providers to simplify the process:• Affordable monthly payments.• Options for low or no interest for qualified applicants.• Quick online applications with fast approvals.• Solutions available even if credit isn’t perfect.• Added peace of mind.Project work begins and is completed before Advanced Restorations receives payment from the financing provider, ensuring every customer sees results before a single dollar is disbursed. By offering financing, Advanced Restorations continues its mission to ensure every Missouri homeowner and business has access to a safe, code-compliant roofing system and exterior. With the fall and winter seasons bringing unpredictable weather, now is the ideal time for homeowners to take proactive steps.For more information or to explore financing options, call Advanced Restorations at (417) 962-8844 or visit www.pinkshirtroofers.com About Advanced RestorationsFounded in 2015, Advanced Restorations is a Springfield-based roofing and exterior remodeling company dedicated to protecting and improving homes across Missouri. The company specializes in roofing, siding, gutter systems, attic insulation, and storm restoration services, combining quality craftsmanship with a customer-first approach.

