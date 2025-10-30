From Vacant Land to Legacy: Landbank University Student Builds Home, Business, and Hope in Birmingham

Mayor Of Birmingham, Desiree Twiggs & Ms. Twiggs

Landbank University empowers everyday people to reclaim land, build wealth, and create generational change across America.

50 years ago, women weren’t allowed to apply for a mortgage without a man’s signature,” Twiggs said. “And now, I am a Black woman owning my land, and opening the doors for others to do the same.”” — Desiree Twiggs

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Vacant Land to Victory: Landbank University Student Turns Education into Empowerment and Builds Generational Wealth in BirminghamIn a powerful moment that symbolizes both progress and possibility, Desiree Twiggs, a graduate of LandbankUniversity.org, celebrated the ribbon-cutting of her newly built home in Birmingham, Alabama — surrounded by Mayor Randall Woodfin and more than 30 fellow Landbank University members who came to honor her success.Twiggs’ journey began like many others: with a dream to own property and a desire to learn. Within months of enrolling in Landbank University, she purchased her first parcel of land, built a house from the ground up, and launched a short-term rental business that quickly flourished. Now, less than a year later, she’s breaking ground on three additional homes, expanding both her business and her legacy.Mayor Woodfin, who attended the ceremony to recognize Twiggs’ accomplishment, praised the movement of residents reclaiming their communities through land ownership and entrepreneurship.“What Desiree and the Landbank University network are doing here represents the future of Birmingham,” said Manuel Clark. “They’re turning forgotten spaces into opportunities — and that’s something every city needs.”Reclaiming Land, Rewriting HistoryFor Desiree, the moment was more than a business milestone — it was deeply personal. Standing on the porch of her newly completed home, she reflected on the significance of ownership, especially for Black women in America.“Just 50 years ago, women weren’t even allowed to apply for a mortgage without a man’s signature,” Twiggs said. “And now here I am — a Black woman owning my land, building my own home, and opening the doors for others to do the same.”Her words drew cheers from the crowd, many of whom were fellow Landbank University students inspired by her journey. Each one represented a growing network of individuals determined to transform vacant land into valuable property — not just for profit, but for empowerment.Birmingham’s New Blueprint for OwnershipLandbank University has become a catalyst for this transformation. The national online platform teaches aspiring investors how to Pick, Purchase, Profit, and Protect landbank properties — guiding them from identifying undervalued lots to funding, building, and protecting their assets for generational wealth.Students like Twiggs are proving that the system works. They’re not only learning how to build houses; they’re building hope, community, and confidence — showing that ownership is still one of the most powerful forms of freedom.“Desiree’s success isn’t just about real estate,” said one Landbank University program director. “It’s about rewriting the narrative of who gets to own, who gets to build, and who gets to create a legacy.”About Landbank UniversityLandbankUniversity.org is an innovative online learning platform that empowers everyday people to become real estate developers, investors, and community builders. Through mentorship, funding strategies, and step-by-step education, Landbank University helps students across the U.S. acquire land, build homes, and generate long-term wealth — regardless of prior experience.Visit www.LandbankUniversity.org to learn how to get started and book a call with an enrollment specialist today.

