Cult Rock Figure Bad Boy Butch Batson Returns After 20 Years with New Album BRUTE FORCE

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After two decades of silence, cult outsider musician Bad Boy Butch Batson has resurfaced with BRUTE FORCE, a new full-length album released on Bizozzle Records.A figure once described by underground tape-traders as an “eccentric, wild & weird, rockabilly crazy man,” Batson emerged from Greenville’s mill villages in the 1990s with two home-recorded albums that circulated internationally among collectors of raw, unclassifiable rock. BRUTE FORCE marks his first new appearance since that era.Originally begun in 2008 and abandoned for unknown reasons, the sessions were revisited in late 2023 when Batson approached producer Sam Reynolds to help complete the project. Using the original tapes as a foundation, Reynolds added new instrumentation and polish while preserving the chaotic intensity that defined Batson’s early work.The album channels what Reynolds calls “corrosive, sleazy rockabilly surf riffs colliding with Southern-fried punk energy.” Tracks such as “Bulldog,” “Pussycat,” and “Nan Banks” blend humor, menace, and back-porch distortion into what one early listener called “lunacy with a twang.”“These songs pick up right where the legend left off,” says Reynolds. “Listeners will love it or hate it, but either way they’ll remember it.”BRUTE FORCE is available as a 24-bit digital download, limited-run signed vinyl record, limited-run signed CD, and streaming on all major platforms.To purchase:BRUTE FORCE personnel:Bad Boy Butch Batson – Vocals and VocalizationsJohn Ross – BassJohn Martin – GuitarJim “The Crusher” McNeely – DrumsRuss Morin – KeyboardsEd Ray Monsoon – Musical Arrangement and Additional InstrumentsProduced by Sam ReynoldsExecutive Producer(s): Sam Reynolds, Victor ReynoldsRecorded at: Sit-N-Spin and The Bonus Room, Greenville, SCMixed and Edited by: Sam Reynolds and Niel BrooksMastered by: Niel Brooks at Owlwood SouthEngineered by: Matt Morgan, Sam Reynolds, Niel BrooksAll songs written by Bad Boy Butch BatsonArt & Design: Mike GowanPhotography: Susan StoneWebsite: https://badboybutch.com Bandcamp: https://bizozzlerecords.bandcamp.com/album/brute-force Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/badboybutch TikTok: @bad.boy.butchYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@BadBoyButchBatson

