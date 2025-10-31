Cult Rock Figure Bad Boy Butch Batson Returns After 20 Years with New Album BRUTE FORCE
A figure once described by underground tape-traders as an “eccentric, wild & weird, rockabilly crazy man,” Batson emerged from Greenville’s mill villages in the 1990s with two home-recorded albums that circulated internationally among collectors of raw, unclassifiable rock. BRUTE FORCE marks his first new appearance since that era.
Originally begun in 2008 and abandoned for unknown reasons, the sessions were revisited in late 2023 when Batson approached producer Sam Reynolds to help complete the project. Using the original tapes as a foundation, Reynolds added new instrumentation and polish while preserving the chaotic intensity that defined Batson’s early work.
The album channels what Reynolds calls “corrosive, sleazy rockabilly surf riffs colliding with Southern-fried punk energy.” Tracks such as “Bulldog,” “Pussycat,” and “Nan Banks” blend humor, menace, and back-porch distortion into what one early listener called “lunacy with a twang.”
“These songs pick up right where the legend left off,” says Reynolds. “Listeners will love it or hate it, but either way they’ll remember it.”
BRUTE FORCE is available as a 24-bit digital download, limited-run signed vinyl record, limited-run signed CD, and streaming on all major platforms.
To purchase:
https://bizozzlerecords.com/shop/
https://bizozzlerecords.bandcamp.com/album/brute-force
BRUTE FORCE personnel:
Bad Boy Butch Batson – Vocals and Vocalizations
John Ross – Bass
John Martin – Guitar
Jim “The Crusher” McNeely – Drums
Russ Morin – Keyboards
Ed Ray Monsoon – Musical Arrangement and Additional Instruments
Produced by Sam Reynolds
Executive Producer(s): Sam Reynolds, Victor Reynolds
Recorded at: Sit-N-Spin and The Bonus Room, Greenville, SC
Mixed and Edited by: Sam Reynolds and Niel Brooks
Mastered by: Niel Brooks at Owlwood South
Engineered by: Matt Morgan, Sam Reynolds, Niel Brooks
All songs written by Bad Boy Butch Batson
Art & Design: Mike Gowan
Photography: Susan Stone
Website: https://badboybutch.com
Bandcamp: https://bizozzlerecords.bandcamp.com/album/brute-force
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/badboybutch
TikTok: @bad.boy.butch
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@BadBoyButchBatson
Sam Reynolds
Bizozzle Records
+1 864-214-4384
press@bizozzlerecords.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Bulldog!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.