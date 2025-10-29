NVIDIA Partnership Integrates Quantum and AI for Next-Generation Research

“QubiC is one of the first open-source platforms to tightly integrate quantum hardware control, hybrid quantum-classical workflows, and high-performance computing in a modular, extensible way,” said Gang Huang, a staff scientist in Berkeley Lab’s ATAP Division and principal investigator of the QubiC project. “By focusing on open access and seamless orchestration of QPUs, GPUs, and CPUs within supercomputing environments, our NVQlink partnership is setting a new standard for collaborative, scalable, and accessible quantum research.”

“By incorporating QubiC into NVQlink, we will provide researchers with open access to the tools and infrastructure needed for rapid innovation,” said Yilun Xu, a research scientist in Berkeley Lab’s ATAP Division who is a key contributor to the development of QubiC. “This quantum ecosystem—including integration with HPC—allows scientists to tackle critical challenges like error correction and hybrid algorithms at scale, helping the entire research community move faster toward reliable, real-world quantum computers.”

QubiC is supported by the Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT) and the Quantum Systems Accelerator (QSA), both hosted at Berkeley Lab and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science, Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research. The QubiC team collaborated with researchers at UC Berkeley’s Quantum Nanoelectronics Lab, directed by Irfan Siddiqi, who is also the chair of the UCB Physics Department. Siddiqi’s lab and students served as expert users and provided valuable feedback, helping to shape QubiC’s features to address the real-world requirements of advanced quantum platforms. AQT provides open access to quantum computing resources for the research community. QSA is one of five National Quantum Information Science Research Centers, focused on developing technologies to address longstanding challenges in quantum information science.

“AQT’s unique full-stack integration—from the physical quantum processing unit all the way to algorithm research—creates an unparalleled environment for innovation,” said Siddiqi, who is also a faculty scientist at Berkeley Lab and AQT director. “This comprehensive foundation is well matched to an advanced control system like QubiC, where the developer can seamlessly pivot to capitalize on emerging concepts in the field, including the contributions of our user community. We are now excited to integrate new technologies, such as NVQLink. By bridging every layer, from hardware to software, we will empower researchers to accelerate progress across the entire quantum computing ecosystem.”

“Now, researchers can create truly adaptive HPC-supported quantum experiments—where data flows instantly from the QPU, through GPU-accelerated analysis with NVQLink, and back to the control system. This real-time feedback loop enables a new era of quantum discovery, where experiments learn and evolve on the fly, unlocking scientific insights that were previously out of reach,” said Bert de Jong, QSA Director and Head of the Computational Sciences Department in Berkeley Lab’s Applied Mathematics and Computational Research Division.

# # #

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) is committed to groundbreaking research focused on discovery science and solutions for abundant and reliable energy supplies. The lab’s expertise spans materials, chemistry, physics, biology, earth and environmental science, mathematics, and computing. Researchers from around the world rely on the lab’s world-class scientific facilities for their own pioneering research. Founded in 1931 on the belief that the biggest problems are best addressed by teams, Berkeley Lab and its scientists have been recognized with 17 Nobel Prizes. Berkeley Lab is a multiprogram national laboratory managed by the University of California for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science.