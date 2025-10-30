Ex-Software Engineer Turned Full-Time Comedian Austin Nasso Releases Debut Special 'Impressionable Youth'

Austin Nasso shot by Abby Hogue

Austin’s debut special “Impressionable Youth” features viral Trump/Musk/Zuckerberg impressions and sharp takes on tech, politics, and modern life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedian and social media sensation Austin Nasso (2M+ followers across platforms) swapped a career at Microsoft for a microphone, and has officially announced the release of his first-ever stand-up comedy special.“Impressionable Youth” showcases Nasso’s signature blend of razor-sharp impressions and biting takes on modern-day tech culture. Drawing from his years inside Microsoft, he delivers impressions of tech CEOs that only someone who's actually sat through the all-hands meetings could nail: think less caricature, more surgical roast from someone who's read the Slack channels.Nasso’s been recognized internationally for his skillful impressions of high-ranking political figures and entrepreneurs, including Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg. His presidential impressions landed him a recurring guest performer spot on the Howard Stern Show, and he was ranked in WatchMojo’s Top 10 Funniest Donald Trump Impressions.When he’s not doing solo stand-up, he can be found on stage alongside his co-founders and fellow ex-techies, Jesse Warren and Nikita Oster, hosting Tech Roast Show (2M+ followers across platforms), an internationally touring comedy show that live-roasts willing participants.“Impressionable Youth" will be available to stream on YouTube starting November 6th, 2025.Austin Nasso is a former Microsoft software engineer turned full-time comedian and impressionist. He first realized he had a knack for impressions when he would mimic SpongeBob and Shrek characters as a mustachioed, 160-pound 10-year-old boy. He's been performing live comedy since he was 15. He now boasts over 2M followers online.Find him on Instagram TikTok , and YouTube.

