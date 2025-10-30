'A Nightmare on Elm Street' Legacy Panel at the Inaugural Dark Matter Film Festival

Dark Matter Film Festival

Legacy Panel at the Inaugural Dark Matter Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of Fans Flock to “A Nightmare on Elm Street” Legacy Panel at the Inaugural Dark Matter Film FestivalRobert Englund and Original Filmmakers Reunite for a Sold-Out Opening Night Celebration in Los AngelesThe Dark Matter Film Festival, presented by Dark Matter TV and StreamVision, kicked off its opening night with a sold-out “Nightmare on Elm Street” Legacy Panel, drawing hundreds of fans, filmmakers, and media to Culver City for a once-in-a-generation horror event.Horror icon Robert Englund, joined by original Nightmare filmmakers Chuck Russell (Dream Warriors), Rachel Talalay (The Final Nightmare), Jack Sholder (Freddy’s Revenge), and producer Sara Risher, took the stage for an unforgettable discussion that celebrated the artistry, legacy, and enduring impact of one of the most influential horror franchises in film history.Following the panel, fans experienced a special 40th anniversary screening of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, honoring Englund’s upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on October 31st.The event marked a major success for the newly launched Dark Matter Film Festival, which continues through October 30th, spotlighting the best in horror, sci-fi, and genre filmmaking.Press Contact:Sean ReillyDark Matter Film Festival / Dark Matter TVSean@TheBrand.Partners

