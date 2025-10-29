TNT Pitching Ignites Staten Island Baseball — Pro Brothers Nick and Vin Timpanelli Launch Power-Packed Youth Program

Nick Timpanelli, Vin Timpanelli, Pro RH Pitchers, TNT Pitching

Pro pitchers Nick & Vin Timpanelli launch TNT Pitching in Staten Island—youth training that builds velocity, mechanics & confidence with pro-level coaching.

Day 1. It's humbling amount of support from everyone, we appreciate you guys. We love our Staten Island community and family and are honored to be able to invest in these next generation pitchers.” — Nick Timpanelli

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new kind of baseball energy has arrived on Staten Island. Professional pitchers and hometown brothers Nick and Vin Timpanelli have officially launched TNT Pitching, a specialized youth training program designed to develop the next generation of pitchers with professional precision and hometown heart. Their debut camp, held Wednesday at 727 Page Avenue, filled every available slot within a matter of days—clear proof that local baseball pitchers are hungry for serious instruction grounded in experience, integrity, and passion for the game.From Backyard Dreams to Pro MoundsBaseball is woven into the Timpanelli family DNA. Growing up on Staten Island diamonds, Nick and Vin learned the value of relentless work and smart mechanics long before earning professional contracts.Nick Timpanelli, now a right-handed starting pitcher for the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League, brings the same strategic command that has defined his pro career. His precise delivery and mental toughness have become the blueprint for young athletes seeking to climb the competitive ladder.Vin Timpanelli, also a right-handed pro pitcher, has played for the Kane County Cougars and spent time in the Cincinnati Reds organization as well as on the Italy National Baseball Team. Over his career, he has logged 235 strikeouts in 166.2 innings, a 12.7 K/9 rate, and a .201 opponent batting average—numbers that speak volumes about his ability to translate power into performance.“We grew up right here learning how to love this game,” Vin said. “Now we get to invest that back into the next generation. Staten Island has talent—our job is to help it explode.”What TNT Pitching DeliversTNT Pitching—short for Timpanelli Nick & Vin Training—is built on one goal: to give players a professional-level experience tailored to their individual development.At the heart of the program is personalized throwing analysis, one-on-one coaching, and a focus on both the physical and mental sides of pitching. Each athlete receives hands-on instruction that addresses:Velocity Building: Proper sequencing, strength work, and arm-care drills to safely increase throwing speed.Mechanical Efficiency: High-speed video review to identify and correct flaws in real time.Season Durability: Conditioning to handle the workload of a full season while minimizing injury risk.Mental Game: Visualization, pre-pitch routines, and mindset training used by pros.“We’re not just teaching kids how to throw harder,” Nick said. “We’re teaching them how to train smarter—how to think like pitchers, not just throwers.”Local Facility, Global VisionThe Timpanelli brothers chose Staten Island for a reason. The borough has a deep love for baseball but limited access to consistent, professional-grade coaching. The brothers saw an opportunity to create something lasting—a place where every serious young pitcher can grow without having to travel to New Jersey or Long Island.Their new pitching training program held on-site 727 Page Avenue. and online thanks to new tech, offering both in-person training options, video-analysis capability, and bullpen space designed for skill progression. In addition, TNT Pitching provides remote coaching for athletes nationwide, offering personalized programs, video feedback, and 24/7 support.The combination of in-person intensity and remote flexibility allows TNT Pitching to serve youth players at every level—from Little League hopefuls to varsity standouts aiming for college scholarships.TNT Pitching, A Name with ImpactThe name TNT perfectly captures the brothers’ approach—explosive, disciplined, and rooted in science. “Pitching isn’t guesswork,” Nick explains. “It’s physics, repetition, and mindset. Get those three aligned, and results can be electric.”Their earned success in pro baseball has already drawn attention from local coaches and travel teams, several of whom attended Wednesday’s camp to watch the sessions firsthand. Parents praised the combination of professional insight and personal mentorship.Community and CharacterWhile TNT Pitching focuses on measurable performance, both Nick and Vin emphasize character as the ultimate win.“Every rep matters,” said Vin. “But so does how you show up—your attitude, respect, and resilience. That’s the part that lasts after the last out.”In upcoming months, TNT Pitching plans to expand programming to include small-group clinics, off-season throwing programs, and an advanced mental-performance seminar for high-school athletes preparing for college ball.Training DetailsTNT Pitching – Pro Baseball Training727 Page Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10309Text or Call: 646-675-1813

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.