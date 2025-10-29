Federal Jury finds Armed Career Criminal Guilty of Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Memphis, TN – After a two-day trial, a federal jury found Memphis man Derrick Richard, 36, guilty of one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and made a special finding that Richard had previously been convicted of three violent felonies on different occasions. As a result, Richard faces a mandatory statutory minimum sentence of fifteen years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and being an Armed Career Criminal (ACC). United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the verdict today.

According to information presented in court, on December 22, 2022, an officer with the Memphis Police Department arrested Richard and discovered a Jimenez .25 caliber pistol in Richard’s pocket.

Sentencing is set on January 30, 2026, before United States District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, "Under our PSN initiative, we promote public safety by removing firearms from the hands of prohibited persons and by removing dangerous felons from our streets. This recidivist armed career criminal is one more gun-toter who will now be removed from our community for at least 15 years.”

United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant thanked Assistant United States Attorneys Jermal Blanchard and Jennifer Musselwhite, who prosecuted this case, as well as the law enforcement partners who investigated the case.

