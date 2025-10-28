Former Stoughton Police Officer Indicted for Allegedly Causing the Death of His Victim's Unborn Baby

BOSTON – A former Stoughton police officer who was previously indicted for allegedly murdering Sandra Birchmore, a pregnant woman, to prevent her from disclosing information about his sexual exploitation of her beginning when she was a minor, has been indicted for allegedly causing the death of Birchmore’s unborn son.

Matthew Farwell, 39, of Easton, has been charged with one count of causing the death of Birchmore’s unborn child. Farwell was arrested and charged in August 2024. He remains in federal custody and will be arraigned at a later date.

According to the superseding indictment, on or about Feb. 1, 2021, Farwell allegedly killed Birchmore by strangulation. Shortly thereafter, Farwell allegedly staged her body and apartment to make it appear as if Birchmore had committed suicide. The indictment alleges that Farwell killed Birchmore with malice aforethought and with the intent to prevent her from disclosing to law enforcement that he used his authority and access as a police officer to groom and sexually abuse Birchmore, including while he was on duty, beginning when she was 15 years old and continuing until her death. The indictment further alleges that Farwell’s killing of Birchmore resulted in the death of her unborn child.

According to court documents, Farwell agreed to attempt to impregnate Birchmore in the Fall of 2020 to avoid her publicly disclosing details about their relationship. Birchmore told Farwell that she was “keeping it” and “the birth certificate is being signed.” Farwell allegedly responded by telling her that she was “the worst person on the face of the earth.”

Over the next several weeks, Birchmore expressed excitement to Farwell about her due date, ultrasounds, genetic testing, gender reveals and doctor appointments. She booked prenatal care appointments that post-dated her death. She also ordered baby items, conducted Google searches related to her pregnancy and future child-rearing decisions, planned for newborn baby photos and an official pregnancy announcement intended for Valentine’s Day.

According to the indictment, Birchmore was eight to 10 weeks pregnant when Farwell allegedly killed her.

The charge of causing the death of an unborn child in violation of 18 U.S.C. §1841 carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Assistant United States Attorneys Elizabeth Riley, Torey B. Cummings and Brian A. Fogerty of the office’s Human Trafficking & Civil Rights Unit are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.