Feroot Launches MobileGuard AI to Automate Mobile App Compliance & Protection

Feroot launches MobileGuard AI, extending its AI-powered compliance and data protection platform to mobile applications.

MobileGuard AI delivers real-time visibility, automated compliance, and continuous protection for mobile data flows and third-party SDKs.

With MobileGuard AI, we’re extending our compliance-automation platform to mobile apps, closing the gap in visibility and control over SDKs, tracking domains, and data flows.” — Ivan Tsarynny, CEO and Co-founder of Feroot Security.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, the leader in runtime data flow visibility and AI-driven compliance automation, announced the launch of MobileGuard AI, the next evolution in its series of enterprise-grade compliance and data protection platforms. Building on the success of prior solutions such as PaymentGuard AI, CodeGuard AI, AlphaPrivacy AI, and HealthData Shield AI, MobileGuard AI extends that proven architecture into the mobile-app ecosystem, delivering deep visibility into third-party vendor interactions and data exfiltration risks within mobile applications.

As mobile applications increasingly become a critical part of customer journeys and data-transfer ecosystems, organizations face greater regulatory scrutiny, vendor complexity, and potential exposure across frameworks such as GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, HIPAA and ISO 27001.

MobileGuard AI is purpose-built to help enterprises:

● Automatically detect mobile app data flows to third-party vendors and identify transfers to unauthorized geographies.

● Map and monitor network activity in real time across iOS and Android mobile environments, giving security and compliance teams the transparency they need for audit readiness.

● Enforce policy-driven controls and alert on risky behaviors in the mobile app environment, enabling a proactive posture rather than reactive chasing of issues.

MobileGuard AI complements the existing Feroot platform family:

● PaymentGuard AI automates PCI DSS 4 requirements across payment pages and iframes.

● CodeGuard AI secures front-end web applications and client-side execution environments.

● AlphaPrivacy AI automates global privacy compliance across websites and web applications.

● HealthData Shield AI protects ePHI on digital properties and ensures HIPAA compliance.

With MobileGuard AI, organizations can now extend full-stack compliance and runtime protection across web, mobile, and hybrid digital properties, reducing manual oversight, elevating security posture, and supporting audit-ready readiness across their digital footprint.

About Feroot Security

Feroot Security is a pioneering cybersecurity and compliance company powered by an advanced GRC AI technology. Its always-on AI agents secure client-side execution, data flows, and third-party vendor interactions across web and mobile environments. Trusted by global enterprises and SaaS leaders, Feroot automates compliance with PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulatory frameworks, providing continuous visibility, adaptive policy enforcement, and real-time threat detection. To learn more or schedule a demo of MobileGuard AI visit www.feroot.com/demo-mobileguard-ai/

