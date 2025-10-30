Future Engineers Wanted: WA Students Invited to Compete in National Robotics Competition, $4,500 in Prizes at Stake

Washington Virtual Academies student, Aidan poses with certificate at last year's K12 Robotics Competition

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington students in grades 4–12 are encouraged to register now through November 12, 2025, for the 2026 K12 Robotics Competition, a nationwide challenge that builds STEM skills and offers $4,500 in total prizes to three winning teams of up to three students.

For Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) student and Spokane resident, Aidan, the competition proved life-changing last year. The then-10th grader secured 2nd place nationally in the 10th–12th grade division of the 2025 K12 Robotics Competition. His success showcased not only problem-solving skills but also the power of an online learning environment that fosters balance, independence, and achievement.

The national robotics placement was a milestone for Aidan, and his school community is incredibly proud. Between structured mornings of lessons, live teacher-led sessions, and time for activities he loves, like reading, gaming, and caring for his cat, Aidan is proving that with balance and opportunity, students can excel both academically and personally.

This year’s competition is open to all U.S. students in grades 4–12, whether attending a K12-powered school, another public or private school, or homeschooling. Students may compete solo or in teams of up to three, with the guidance of a parent, teacher, or other adult instructor. All teams will use the Virtual Robotics Toolkit, a powerful $50 software license where students can design, program, and test robots in a virtual space, no expensive hardware required.

Competition Timeline:

November 12, 2025: Registration Deadline

January–March 2026: Virtual Qualifier Rounds

June 2026: In-Person National Finals, Reston, Virginia

The top nine teams (three from each grade band: 4–6, 7–9, 10–12) will advance to the national finals. K12 will cover hotel and local transport costs for finalists and a chaperone. The three national winning teams will each receive trophies and $500 per student.

The K12 Robotics Competition provides a unique, budget-friendly opportunity for students to pursue STEM education, teamwork, and innovation, just like Aidan, who turned his passion into a nationally recognized achievement. For details and registration, visit: enrichment.k12.com/robotics-competition.

# # #

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) offers a full-time, tuition-free online education for K-12th grade students statewide. Combining an engaging curriculum with the flexibility of online learning, WAVA helps students thrive in a supportive and interactive environment. As a K12-powered school, WAVA is backed by 25 years of experience in online education. Learn more at wava.k12.com.

