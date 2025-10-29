Newly Released Fall 2025 Issue of Dolce Magazine Features The Pasta Queen, Nadia Caterina Munno, on the Cover

Nadia Caterina Munno graces the cover of Dolce Magazine Fall 2025 Edition. Photo Credit: Jesse Milns, Dolce Media Group Nadia Caterina Munno, celebrated as The Pasta Queen, brings her passion for Italian cuisine and authentic storytelling to the Fall 2025 issue of Dolce Magazine. Featured in the Fall 2025 issue of Dolce Magazine: Strive for Clarity: Audi’s Groundbreaking Event in Milan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolce Magazine proudly announces the release of its Fall 2025 issue, featuring international culinary star and author Nadia Caterina Munno — known to millions as The Pasta Queen — on its cover. Celebrated for her passion, charisma and timeless love of Italian cooking, Munno shares, with Dolce Magazine, her journey from a childhood in Campania, Italy, to global recognition, highlighting how her roots, family and dedication to authenticity have shaped her remarkable life and career.This Fall issue embraces the theme of “Your True Self,” exploring the beauty of living authentically, creatively and with purpose. Munno’s story embodies this spirit — a reminder that success, like great pasta, is best when it is crafted with patience, warmth and love. From a five-year-old cooking with her grandmother in her kitchen to becoming a bestselling author, entrepreneur and television host, every chapter of her career reflects dedication, joy and tradition.“‘Your True Self’ is your greatest luxury,” says Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, Dolce Magazine publisher and editor-in-chief. “In this issue, we celebrate authenticity — people and places that live with intention, integrity and heart. To live la dolce vita is not about excess but about meaning — the courage to live beautifully and truthfully.”Also featured in the Dolce Fall 2025 issue, in Milan, the new Audi Concept C automobile was unveiled — which was nothing short of breathtaking — alongside the announcement of Audi’s new corporate philosophy, setting the tone for the design of Audi products in the future. The spirit of clarity and craftsmanship continues in Martell Cognac’s celebration of three centuries of excellence, where heritage meets forward-thinking creativity. That same balance of legacy and innovation drives Tesla’s futuristic Hollywood diner, a dazzling reinvention of retro Americana through the lens of sustainable luxury.From innovation to indulgence, Dolce Magazine transports readers to the serene Florida shores of Boca’s The Boca Raton Resort, with its newly redesigned Beach Club, a beachside escape, and Suite Collection, the resort’s most luxurious accommodations, redefining coastal sophistication, and to the Caribbean oasis of the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, a setting where modern luxury meets timeless tranquility. Further north, in Toronto, II BY IV DESIGN introduces Sammarco, a new Italian steakhouse that celebrates architecture and gastronomy through texture, light and culinary artistry.In Vero Beach, Florida, Dolce showcases a Windsor residence epitomizing refined living — a home in which elegance and ease exist in perfect balance.“This issue is a journey across worlds — from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean, from the creativity of Milan to the tranquility of Florida’s coast,” adds Fernando Zerillo, co-founder and creative director. “It reminds us that beauty has no borders. Whether through design, cuisine or storytelling, it is the connection between cultures and people that defines true luxury.”Alongside these journeys, Dolce Magazine pays tribute to individuals whose work continues to elevate the human spirit. The “Dolce Empowering Women” feature article honours inspiring leaders whose courage and authenticity are shaping a more compassionate world, while a moving homage to Dr. Jane Goodall reflects on her lifetime devoted to harmony between people, animals and the planet — a message that resonates deeply with this issue’s theme.The Fall 2025 issue of Dolce Magazine is available in both print and digital formats, including PressReader’s global distribution network. For readers and collectors seeking a timeless edition, the issue can also be in an exclusive hardcover coffee-table format.About Dolce MagazineFounded in 1996 by the brother-sister duo Michelle Zerillo-Sosa and Fernando Zerillo, Dolce Magazine is an award-winning luxury lifestyle publication dedicated to celebrating success, philanthropy and the pursuit of the good life. As the flagship publication of Dolce Media Group , it has earned a reputation for rich storytelling and world-class photography, reaching an exclusive global audience of about 1 million readers. From fashion, travel and gastronomy to innovation, design and culture, Dolce Magazine offers a curated lens into the world of elegance, influence and impact.

The Gorgeous Life Of Nadia Caterina Munno a.k.a The Pasta Queen - Dolce Magazine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.