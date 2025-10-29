Don’t be fooled by masks or disguises: Scammers offer tricks, not treats, this Halloween

Oct. 29, 2025

Salem – As Halloween approaches, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is warning the public to stay alert for scammers impersonating government officials, law enforcement, or financial experts.

According to the 2025 Enforcement Report from the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), scams involving digital assets, social media, and impersonation are among the top threats this year with artificial intelligence (AI) making it easier for criminals to create convincing fakes. Fraudsters can now clone voices, generate fake videos, and impersonate trusted individuals or organizations. This all results in tricking victims into sharing personal information, transferring money, or granting remote access to devices. These scams are increasingly polished, personalized, and difficult to detect until after significant losses occur.

Even more concerning are reports of in-person scams. In a recent case, investigators arrested a suspect who traveled across the country to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars from a victim who believed they were investing in cryptocurrency. The case is part of a growing “pig butchering" scheme in which criminals build trust with victims before luring them into fraudulent investments. Other reports describe so-called “gold traders" or “bankers" who contact victims online, build rapport, and later arrive in person to collect cash, gold, or gift cards under false pretenses.

“An investment scam may be lurking in your text messages, phone calls, or social media accounts," said TK Keen, DFR administrator. “Always verify requests for money or personal information and never engage with suspected fraudsters. Even small interactions can have serious consequences. Some scammers retaliate by filing false police reports that bring law enforcement to victims' doors."

DFR offers the following tips to protect yourself from investment fraud:

Verify before you invest : Check the registration of investment professionals and firms.

: of investment professionals and firms. Be skeptical of unsolicited offers : Scammers often use social media or messaging apps to lure victims.

: Scammers often use social media or messaging apps to lure victims. Don't rush: High-pressure tactics are a red flag.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam or want to report suspicious activity, contact one of DFR's consumer advocates at 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or dfr.financialeserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov to file a complaint.

###

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.

