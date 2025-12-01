Submit Release
Archivalia of the month December 2025

SLOVENIA, December 1 - The Archivalia of the Month section features the Archivalia of the month of December, which which discusses the first "democratic" elections for the constituent assembly in "New Yugoslavia" on November 11, 1945. Voter turnout in Slovenia was approximately 92%, and around 85% of voters officially cast their ballot for the People's Front, or in favor of the republic.reality.

