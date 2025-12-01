SLOVENIA, December 1 - The Archivalia of the Month section features the Archivalia of the month of December, which which discusses the first "democratic" elections for the constituent assembly in "New Yugoslavia" on November 11, 1945. Voter turnout in Slovenia was approximately 92%, and around 85% of voters officially cast their ballot for the People's Front, or in favor of the republic.reality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.