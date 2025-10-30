Inspire Software Launches Major Platform Update Introducing Inspire AI Agents to Accelerate Strategy Execution

Inspire Software helps organizations turn strategy into action through AI-driven execution and performance management.

AI-powered agents, smarter governance, and new integrations make strategy execution faster, smarter, and more connected.

TETON VILLAGE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspire Software today announced the launch of Inspire 9.3, a major platform update introducing Inspire AI, a suite of intelligent agents and data integrations that empower organizations to plan, execute, and measure strategy with unprecedented speed and precision. Inspire 9.3 makes execution faster, more intelligent, and seamlessly connected across teams, leaders, and goals.The new release embeds intelligent agents directly into the Inspire experience — including within Microsoft Copilot and Teams — allowing leaders and employees to automate routine tasks, surface insights, and take action in real time. From automated weekly strategy reviews and OKR planning suggestions to one-on-one coaching prep and recognition prompts, Inspire AI reduces manual effort and helps teams focus on what matters most: execution and impact.“This release marks a major step forward in how organizations connect strategy with day-to-day performance,” said Chris Wollerman, CEO of Inspire Software. “By embedding AI Agents directly into the flow of work, we’re helping leaders and individual users save time, make smarter decisions, and create more engaged, high-performing teams.”Beyond AI, Inspire 9.3 introduces enhanced strategy governance tools, including private corporate objectives, a redesigned strategy hierarchy, and improved cross-strategy alignment — giving organizations greater control and clarity over how goals connect across divisions and business units.Inspire 9.3 HighlightsAI That Executes Strategy• Inspire AI Agents handle routine updates, check-ins, and reports automatically.• Strategy Review Prep Agent: compiles progress summaries for weekly or monthly reviews.• Weekly OKR Planning Agent: suggests high-impact tasks and priorities• 1:1 Agenda Builder Agent preps: leader coaching summaries• Recognition Suggestion Agent: surfaces wins to celebrate in real timeSmarter Strategy Governance• Private Corporate Objectives: Control visibility and alignment for sensitive or executive-only initiatives• New Strategy Hierarchy & CKR-to-CKR Alignment: Visualize how objectives connect across teams and divisionsEnhanced Data Integrations• Salesforce Analytics & Tableau Integration: Feed real-time progress directly from reports into Inspire key results• Teams & Copilot Enhancements: Access Inspire’s full functionality without leaving your workflowValue and Business ImpactOrganizations using Inspire Software are seeing measurable, repeatable business outcomes that link directly to stronger alignment, execution, and engagement. By integrating OKRs, performance management, and leadership development in one unified platform, Inspire helps leaders connect purpose to performance—and it shows in the results.• 4.3× more likely to outperform their competition when strategy, goals, and performance are managed in one system.• 30% higher revenue growth driven by faster execution cycles and more aligned priorities.• 5% reduction in attrition as employees gain clearer goals, stronger recognition, and a deeper connection to company purpose.These results reinforce Inspire’s mission: to help organizations close the gap between vision and results by combining strategy execution and performance management into one connected experience.About Inspire SoftwareInspire Software helps organizations close the gap between vision and results. Our unified platform brings together strategy, OKRs, performance management, and engagement—so leaders gain real-time insight and employees see how their work drives success. With Inspire, teams align faster, stay motivated, and execute with confidence. The result: measurable growth, stronger accountability, and a culture where strategy truly comes to life.For more information about Inspire or to request a demo, visit www.inspiresoftware.com

