Eaglerise Renewable Energy(USA) Inc. Opens Smart Manufacturing Facility in Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the morning of October 22, Eaglerise Renewable Energy(USA) Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new smart manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The ceremony began at 8:00 a.m. and drew distinguished guests, partners, and industry representatives from across the United States. The three-hour event featured welcome remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided factory tours, and interactive experiences that showcased the company’s technological innovation and commitment to sustainable growth.The new Fort Worth plant marks a major milestone in Eaglerise’s North American expansion and its long-term strategy of “global layout, localized operation.” Headquartered in Foshan, China, the Eaglerise organization operates 14 production bases and 5 R&D centers worldwide, applying advanced power-electronics technologies to deliver high-efficiency products and integrated solutions across renewable energy, industrial automation, and data infrastructure sectors.Representing an investment of approximately RMB 220 million (USD 30.8 million), the Fort Worth facility combines automation, digitalization, and lean production to form a next-generation intelligent manufacturing ecosystem. The plant features an integrated digital management framework—ERP, MES, and WMS systems—that act as its “intelligent brain,” coordinating production, logistics, and quality control in real time. Intelligent logistics systems, automated storage and retrieval, AGV material handling, and robotic welding and assembly lines collectively improve efficiency and consistency while reducing energy consumption and operational costs.By manufacturing distribution transformers and related products locally, Eaglerise strengthens its ability to serve North American customers with shorter lead times and higher responsiveness, while mitigating trade and logistics risks. The facility will also help drive regional industrial collaboration through local sourcing of materials and services, creating jobs and enhancing supply-chain resilience across Texas and neighboring states.“The Fort Worth facility represents our deep confidence in the North American market and our long-term commitment to localized, sustainable development,” said a spokesperson for Eaglerise Renewable Energy(USA) Inc. “It is not only a new manufacturing site, but also a symbol of how global engineering expertise and intelligent production can converge to deliver faster, smarter, and greener solutions.”Beyond its production capabilities, the factory reflects Eaglerise’s broader commitment to ESG and sustainability. The company actively promotes carbon management, green design, and energy-efficient production practices across its global operations. Its products—ranging from photovoltaic step-up transformers to dry-type transformers for data centers—support the global energy transition and the growing demand for intelligent, low-carbon infrastructure.The Fort Worth facility is expected to play a central role in addressing the increasing power infrastructure needs driven by data centers, renewable energy projects, and AI-related industries throughout North America. By leveraging Eaglerise’s global R&D strengths and replicable digital-factory model, Eaglerise Renewable Energy(USA) Inc. is well positioned to accelerate innovation, deepen customer partnerships, and contribute to a more sustainable industrial future.The opening ceremony concluded with factory tours, during which guests experienced Eaglerise’s advanced automation and digital management systems firsthand. Attendees also enjoyed Texas-style hospitality, including custom cowboy hat workshops, freshly made gelato, and a variety of local refreshments—underscoring the company’s commitment to integrating global excellence with local culture.

Eaglerise Renewable Energy(USA) Inc. Smart Manufacturing Facility Grand Opening

