The case against a St. Charles Community College dean dismissed in its entirety by the Prosecuting Attorney in Missouri

Charges against Dr. Nicole Nunn-Faron, former dean of St. Charles Community College, dismissed in its entirety

A dismissal with prejudice is a final and complete end to this case. We credit the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for doing the right thing by dismissing this case in its entirety and with finality” — Justin Gelfand, legal counsel

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The State of Missouri, by and through Prosecuting Attorney Joseph G. McCulloch, has dismissed in its entirety, with prejudice, the 11th Judicial Circuit Court of St. Charles County case ( Case # 2411-CR02540 ) between Plaintiff, St. Charles Community College, and the Defendant, Dr. Nicole Nunn-Faron, the school's former Education Department Chair and a Curriculum Committee Chair."A dismissal 'with prejudice' is a final and complete end to this case, and we credit the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for doing the right thing by dismissing this case in its entirety and with finality," said Justin Gelfand, Dr. Nunn-Faron's legal counsel in the now-dismissed criminal case.Dr Nunn-Faron is also one of seven women plaintiffs, former employees of the school, in an ongoing discrimination and constitutional law violations lawsuit filed in the 11th Judicial Circuit Court of St. Charles County ( Case #: 2411-CC00796 ) with St. Charles Community College as the defendant.Dr. Nunn-Faron has served on numerous state-level education boards, including Past President of the Missouri Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (MACTE) Community College Division, the Missouri Advisory Council of Certification for Educators (MACCE) and the Associate of Arts in Education redesign committee.Attorneys:Criminal Case - Justin Gelfand, Margulis Gelfandjustin@margulisgelfand.com314-390-02307700 Bonhomme Ave Suite 750, Clayton, MO 63105EEOC Case - Sherrie HallWorkers Rights Lawsherrie.workersrights@gmail.com314-824-03482258 Grissom Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146Media Contact:Rachel WagnerLeverage Marketing & PR4415 Alamo Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063+1 805-558-7985rachel@leveraged-brands.comVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

