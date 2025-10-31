The case against a St. Charles Community College dean dismissed in its entirety by the Prosecuting Attorney in Missouri
"A dismissal 'with prejudice' is a final and complete end to this case, and we credit the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for doing the right thing by dismissing this case in its entirety and with finality," said Justin Gelfand, Dr. Nunn-Faron's legal counsel in the now-dismissed criminal case.
Dr Nunn-Faron is also one of seven women plaintiffs, former employees of the school, in an ongoing discrimination and constitutional law violations lawsuit filed in the 11th Judicial Circuit Court of St. Charles County (Case #: 2411-CC00796) with St. Charles Community College as the defendant.
Dr. Nunn-Faron has served on numerous state-level education boards, including Past President of the Missouri Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (MACTE) Community College Division, the Missouri Advisory Council of Certification for Educators (MACCE) and the Associate of Arts in Education redesign committee.
