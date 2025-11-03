Handy Famm Wins TIME Best Inventions 2025 Award as It Expands Into Sam’s Club Nationwide

Handy Famm named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025 as it launches nationwide in Sam’s Club, empowering kids to build, create, and learn safely.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handy Famm , the brand redefining DIY for the next generation, announced today that its kid-safe series of real tools designed for kids has been named to TIME’s list of the Best Inventions of 2025 , in Parents category, which celebrates groundbreaking innovations transforming the way we live, work, and play.Each year, TIME’s editors evaluate thousands of submissions across industries, considering originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. The 2025 list highlights breakthroughs in technology, sustainability, parenting, and design, recognizing innovations that are shaping a better, brighter future.Handy Famm was founded by Josh White, a father of six who realized, during a trip to Home Depot with his young daughter, that there were no real tools made for kids – only uninspired pretend plastic toy imitations or unsafe adult versions. He set out to change that.Designed, engineered, and patented from the ground up for children – from ergonomic proportions to playful, character-centric designs – Handy Famm tools are built from durable, kid-safe materials and shaped for small hands. Each one blends fun and functionality, turning tools into friendly characters that teach kids how to measure, build, and imagine with confidence.Following strong sales on Amazon and in over 900 retail and gift channel retail locations, Handy Famm will officially launch nationwide in 100 key Sam’s Club stores on November 1 and will also be available online, marking an important milestone for the brand. This achievement makes Handy Famm one of the few child-focused DIY tools brands to reach mass retail, underscoring the growing movement toward hands-on, screen-free, trade-based learning education for kids.“Kids have an incredible natural curiosity and drive to create,” said Josh White, Founder and CEO of Handy Famm. “When kids use real tools safely alongside their parents, they learn that making things isn’t messy or risky, it’s rewarding. TIME’s recognition validates what we’ve believed from the start: kids learn best when they’re trusted to do real things.”Handy Famm’s mission is to Power the Next-Gen of DOERSby creating tools and projects that bring families together and encourage hands-on learning. With a focus on safety, quality, and engagement, Handy Famm products help kids step away from screens and into real-world creativity – measuring, building, tinkering, and imagining alongside their parents.Already ranked #1 New Release in Linear Measurements on Amazon and a Top 5 in the overall Tools category, Handy Famm is proving that the future of DIY starts young. The company plans to continue expanding its lineup through 2026 with new multi-purpose tools, projects, and accessories designed to make building a shared family experience.About Handy FammHandy Famm creates real tools with toy vibes – blending creativity, safety, and parent-approved patented design to help kids build, learn, and dream. Founded in 2018 by Josh White, a designer-entrepreneur whose work spans strategy, design, animation, and product innovation. Handy Famm brings design-driven storytelling to the world of DIY. Built for small hands and big imaginations, Handy Famm’s mission is to spark curiosity, confidence, and connection through building and creating.For more information, visit www.handyfamm.com or find Handy Famm on HomeDepot.com and Walmart.com, Samsclub.com as well as in more than 900 retail locations nationwide including Sam’s Club, Ace Hardware, Do it Best, and True Value stores.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.