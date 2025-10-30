Clars Auctions Announces Important Watches & Holiday Jewelry Auction on November 20th

A Bulova Accutron Astronaut 14k gold and stainless steel wristwatch, circa 1970 ($4,500–$6,500) A Bedat & Co. Lady No. 3 18k gold dresswatch ($10,000–$20,000) A Rolex Submarnier Red Dial stainless steel wristwatch ($20,000–$30,000) A Rolex Daytona stainless steel wristwatch ($30,000–$50,000) A Frank Muller ‘King’ Conquistador stainless steel wristwatch no. 456/1000 ($10,000–$20,000)

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clars Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming Important Watches & Holiday Jewelry Auction , to be held on Thursday, November 20, 2025. This sale features an exceptional array of fine wristwatches and holiday-ready jewelry, curated to appeal to collectors, enthusiasts, and those seeking the perfect seasonal gift.This auction will feature a curated selection of timepieces from internationally recognized watchmakers, each known for their legacy of innovation and craftsmanship. Highlights include the Rolex Daytona stainless steel wristwatch, estimated at $30,000–$50,000, a model associated with motorsports and worn by Paul Newman. Also on offer is a Rolex Submariner Red Dial stainless steel wristwatch, estimated at $20,000–$30,000, a vintage variation of the Submariner series, one of the most widely known dive watches in horological history. A classic Rolex Submariner stainless steel wristwatch, valued at $7,000–$10,000, will also be presented. Founded in 1905, Rolex introduced several technical advances, including the first waterproof wristwatch and the self-winding Perpetual rotor.Also featured is a Frank Muller ‘King’ Conquistador stainless steel wristwatch, No. 456/1000, expected to achieve between $10,000–$20,000. Franck Muller, sometimes referred to by collectors as the “Master of Complications,” is recognized for complex mechanical movements and distinctive design. From Omega, a brand with a longstanding history in precision timekeeping and space exploration, comes a Speedmaster stainless steel Olympic model wristwatch, estimated at $3,000–$5,000. The Speedmaster was notably the first watch worn on the moon, and it continues to be a significant model in the history of chronograph design.The sale also includes a Bulgari Parentesi 18k gold and stainless steel dress watch, estimated at $6,000–$8,000. Established in the late 19th century, Bulgari is known for blending classical Roman design motifs with contemporary style. From Baume & Mercier, one of Switzerland’s longstanding watchmaking houses dating back to 1830, a diamond and 18k gold dress watch will be offered at $4,000–$6,000. The brand is recognized for producing watches with a focus on refined and minimalist design.The auction will also include a Breitling Avenger 43 stainless steel wristwatch, estimated at $3,000–$5,000. Breitling, established in 1884, has been associated with aviation and is known for manufacturing chronographs with technical functionality. A Bulova Accutron Astronaut 14k gold and stainless steel wristwatch, circa 1970, is offered at $4,500–$6,500. The Accutron, introduced in the 1960s, was one of the earliest fully electronic watches, utilizing a tuning fork movement that marked a significant development in timekeeping technology. Another timepiece in the auction is the Bedat & Co. Lady No. 3 18k gold dress watch, with an estimate of $10,000–$20,000.The auction will also feature a selection of fine jewelry. Among the lots is a diamond and 18k gold collar necklace, estimated at $10,000–$20,000, and a lavender jade and 14k gold necklace, estimated at $7,000–$10,000. Jewelry from Tiffany & Company includes a diamond and 18k gold earrings and necklace set, valued at $7,000–$10,000, and a pair of 1999 enamel and 18k gold fish cufflinks, estimated at $2,000–$3,000. Additional pieces include a pair of diamond and 14k white gold earrings and a diamond and 14k white gold pendant, each estimated between $8,000–$12,000.“This auction is a celebration of craftsmanship, design, and timeless luxury,” said Campbell Unruh, GIA G.G. Specialist, Fine Jewelry & Watches at Clars. “Whether you're a seasoned collector, a first-time buyer, or searching for the perfect holiday gift, this sale offers an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of horological or jewelry history.”These featured pieces represent only a portion of what will be offered in the auction. The full catalog will include a broad range of fine watches and jewelry across various styles, makers, and price points—offering something for every collector and buyer.The Luxury Watch & Holiday Jewelry Auction will be held both online and in-person at Clars’ Oakland showroom. The full digital catalog will be available in advance at live.clars.com, and preview appointments are encouraged.Auction Details:Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025Location: Clars Auction Gallery – 5644 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CAPreview: By appointment or online at www.clars.com For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or further information, please contact Clars Auctions at (510) 428-0100 or email info@clars.com.About Clars Auctions:Clars Auctions has been a trusted name in fine art, decorative art, timepieces, and estate jewelry for over 50 years. Based in Oakland, California, Clars is one of the West Coast’s premier auction houses, known for connecting collectors with rare and exceptional pieces from around the world. With a commitment to excellence, expertise, and service, Clars brings expertly vetted property to an international market.

