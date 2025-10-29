AKTI Thanks Knife Community for Successful 'Free to Carry' Auction

Annual fundraiser helps ensure AKTI continues advocacy

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Knife & Tool Institute ( AKTI ) extends its heartfelt thanks to the knife community for the tremendous support of its 10th annual Free to Carry fundraiser. The four-day online event, held October 10-13, featured an outstanding selection of custom and collectible knives and drew a record number of registered bidders. This year's fundraising total was the highest since 2021.“Free to Carry remains our most important annual fundraiser," said Mark Schreiber, President of CRKT and chair of AKTI’s Free to Carry committee. "It's heartening to see it attract so many knife enthusiasts who were clearly in the mood to step up and support the work we're doing. "Proceeds from the 2025 event will help fund the organization’s ongoing legislative reform efforts nationwide, at both the state and federal levels.This year’s event was made possible by sponsorship from Chris Reeve Knives of Boise, ID. Annual industry sponsors were American Outdoor Brands, Böker, Buck Knives, Case Knives, CRKT, GSM Outdoors, and Lansky Sharpeners.Auction highlights included a custom knife by Richard Rogers, exclusive folders from W.R. Case & Sons, an automatic crafted by William Henry, and limited-edition pieces from renowned brands such as Spartan, Spyderco, and Fox Knives.Thank you to all the generous donors and enthusiastic bidders who made this event a success!ABOUT AKTIThe American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is the effective non-profit advocacy organization for the knife industry and all knife owners. Its mission is to ensure Americans can always make, buy, sell, own, carry, and use knives and edged tools. Formed in 1998, AKTI is dedicated to educating, promoting, and providing relevant and accurate information about knives and edged tools as essential tools in daily American life. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible, and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations, and consistent enforcement. For more information or to become a member, visit AKTI.org.

