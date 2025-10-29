Michigan Lakes and Streams Association Unveils New Brand Identity to Reflect Six Decades of Water Protection

MLSA's new visual identity features a reimagined logo with layered shapes that symbolize MLSA uniting forces to support, protect, and educate on the state’s beloved waterways.

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Lakes and Streams Association (MLSA) announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity that honors the organization's legacy while reinforcing its commitment to protecting Michigan's inland waters for future generations.

"For more than six decades, MLSA has been the unified voice for Michigan's lake communities," said MLSA Board President David Maturen. "This new brand reflects who we are today and where we're headed tomorrow. Our refreshed identity captures the collaborative spirit that makes our work possible, bringing together lake residents, scientists, policymakers, and conservation partners to protect the waters we all cherish."

The new, vibrant colors convey the orange shades of a sunset sky over a lake — a symbol of community togetherness and shared appreciation for the nonprofit’s beloved state. The lighter blue tone representing rivers and the darker blue tone representing lakes convey a sense of clean freshwater and tranquil waves touching the green land that embraces the waterways.

"While our look is evolving, our mission remains constant: preserving and protecting Michigan's vast treasure of inland lakes and streams," said Melissa DeSimone, MLSA Executive Director. "This rebrand marks a vibrant new chapter as we continue building stronger lake communities and safeguarding Michigan's water legacy."

Since 1961, MLSA has served as the leading advocate for Michigan's inland lakes and streams, representing over 100,000 lake residents through more than 250 member associations. The organization administers one of the nation's largest volunteer water quality monitoring programs, provides critical legal advocacy on riparian rights, and delivers expert education through workshops, conferences, and publications.

