Avant Guard Coatings Revolutionizes Automotive Protection with Launch of Self-Leveling Clear Film Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant Guard Coatings, a premium automotive surface protection company, today announced its official launch and the introduction of Formula 1051, a groundbreaking self-leveling clear film technology that creates a new category in vehicle protection.

The company's flagship product, developed through 1,051 iterations of testing and refinement, offers a unique solution that bridges the gap between traditional ceramic coatings and paint protection films (PPF). Formula 1051 delivers ultra-thick, high-gloss protection in a single wipe-on application, eliminating the need for complex installation processes while providing superior surface protection.

"This technology represents a fundamental shift in how we approach vehicle protection," according to company representatives. "Formula 1051 combines the ease of application typically associated with ceramic coatings with protection previously only seen with PPF."

Alongside Formula 1051, Avant Guard Coatings is launching a comprehensive line of over 20 professional-grade detailing products, including ceramic spray sealants, compounds, polishes, and specialized cleaning solutions. Each product has been developed in-house with a focus on performance and scientific validation.

The company will make its public debut at SEMA 2025 in Las Vegas, showcasing its complete product lineup at Booth #12453 in the North Hall's Restyling & Car Care Accessories section. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of Formula 1051 and experience the company's innovative approach to surface protection.

Looking ahead, Avant Guard Coatings plans to establish a global presence through its Certified Installer Program, aiming to build a network of trained professionals across 25+ countries by the end of 2026. The company is also committed to continued innovation in surface protection technology and sustainable product development.

Founded in 2025, Avant Guard Coatings is a premium automotive surface protection company built on science, performance, and innovation. The company specializes in manufacturing professional-grade and enthusiast-friendly auto detailing products that push the limits of what's possible in surface protection and finish enhancement. With a complete ecosystem of detailing solutions and a revolutionary self-leveling clear film technology, Avant Guard serves both professional detailers and passionate automotive enthusiasts who demand the highest level of protection and finish quality.

