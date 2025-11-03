CallMyDoc™ Revolutionizes Healthcare Communication with AI-Powered Front Desk Automation

Call My Doc

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallMyDoc™, an AI-driven healthcare communication platform built by physicians, for physicians, is redefining how medical practices manage patient access, scheduling, and after-hours care through its intelligent, EMR-integrated front desk automation suite.

In an era where staffing shortages and administrative burnout threaten quality care, CallMyDoc™ replaces outdated phone systems and manual scheduling with a secure, scalable, and fully automated solution. The platform streamlines every step of patient interaction — from the first call to EMR documentation — while improving efficiency and satisfaction for both staff and patients.

“As a practicing physician, I experienced firsthand how much time and energy are lost to repetitive administrative tasks,” said Dr. Shahinaz Soliman, MD, Cofounder and CEO of CallMyDoc™. “We created CallMyDoc to give doctors their time back — to let them focus on care, not callbacks.”

“Healthcare communication bottlenecks create unnecessary strain on both providers and patients,” added Carl Silva, Chief Scientist and Cofounder of CallMyDoc™. “By automating routine workflows and ensuring no patient message is ever lost, we help practices refocus on what matters most — patient care.”

Since launch, CallMyDoc™ has managed more than 25 million patient calls with zero data loss or security breaches. Practices using the system report measurable results:

70% reduction in administrative workload

3× faster provider response times for after-hours calls

40% decrease in front-desk scheduling time

100% automated EMR documentation

Key platform capabilities include intelligent call routing, automated scheduling through ScheduleMyPatient™, multilingual support in 43 languages, and seamless integration with major EHRs. Built on a HIPAA-secure, SOC 2-compliant infrastructure, CallMyDoc™ provides real-time analytics, full audit trails, and enterprise-grade reliability.

As an official Athenahealth Marketplace partner, CallMyDoc™ offers transparent flat-rate pricing, removing unpredictable usage fees while delivering AI technology previously accessible only to large hospital systems.

About CallMyDoc™

CallMyDoc™ is an AI-powered communication suite designed by practicing physicians to simplify and secure how medical offices handle calls, scheduling, and reminders. The platform reduces staff workload by up to 70%, manages after-hours calls three times faster, and automatically documents every patient interaction for complete HIPAA compliance.

Founded by Shahinaz Soliman, MD and Carl Silva, CallMyDoc™ embodies their shared mission: to make every patient interaction effortless, efficient, and intelligent.



