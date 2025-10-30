London’s Most Elite Medical Clinics on Harley Street Adopt Cambridge-backed PREMAZ to Protect Patients’ Brain Health

PREMAZ takes Harley Street. Dr Julia Cooney shows the PREMAZ early dementia test on Harley Street in London, known as a hub for medical excellence.

New early detection test for dementia and Alzheimer's Disease is adopted by forward-thinking clinicians

We’re entering a new era in brain health, one where people can act early rather than waiting for symptoms to appear.” — Dr Lafina Diamandis, DEIA Health Clinic

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Zest announced partnerships with two elite Harley Street clinics for its proactive brain health assessment, PREMAZ . For centuries, London’s Harley Street has been synonymous with medical excellence and home to the foremost medical specialists in every field. Once known for treating royalty and diplomats from around the world, Harley Street today remains a trusted hub of medical innovation and expertise, attracting those seeking the most advanced care worldwide.Lately, this world-class treatment epicentre has had a particular focus on brain health. Among the latest innovations to arrive on Harley Street is PREMAZ, a next-generation cognitive assessment developed in collaboration with the University of Cambridge. PREMAZ is designed to detect the earliest signs of dementia, years before symptoms appear.Built on over a decade of research conducted at Cambridge and supported by six published studies, PREMAZ brings an impressive scientific pedigree that has quickly attracted the attention of Harley Street’s top clinics. This month, the technology has been rolled out in two more flagship clinics, with several additional sites planned before the end of the year.Dementia is now reported as the most feared consequence of ageing—even greater than cancer—and, as a result, medical specialists are increasingly adopting digital tools to predict, optimise, and track brain function. PREMAZ’s adoption across Harley Street marks a shift toward a new model of cognitive medicine, one that is proactive, personalised, and prevention-driven.Two clinics, one mission: futureproofing the brainAt one clinic, a private GP and health optimisation service, PREMAZ is being used as part of a proactive brain-health programme for younger adults who want to future-proof their cognition. The clinic focuses on identifying the earliest changes in attention, working memory, and processing speed, helping clients strengthen their cognitive function and reduce their lifetime dementia risk.Meanwhile, a growing number of neurology clinics are now integrating PREMAZ into innovative pathways for patients with early cognitive symptoms. Traditionally, individuals diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) have been told to “wait until things get worse” before treatment can begin, an outdated view that many clinicians are now challenging. By detecting subtle changes in cognition during the pre-MCI and early-MCI stages (where conventional tools like the MoCA or MMSE often miss decline), PREMAZ enables earlier intervention, when reversal may still be possible.“We’re entering a new era in brain health, one where people can act early rather than waiting for symptoms to appear,” said Dr Lafina Diamandis of DEIA Health , one of the new clinics adopting PREMAZ. “Research shows that up to 40% of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed through earlier lifestyle interventions, but many people don’t realise they’re at risk until it’s too late. By bringing cognitive testing like PREMAZ into my clinic alongside routine checks for cholesterol and blood pressure, we can help people understand their risk sooner, follow targeted interventions, and ultimately change the course of their brain health to support healthy ageing.”Together, these clinics highlight a turning point in cognitive medicine: a shift from reactive treatment to proactive prevention and optimisation. This reflects a growing recognition that brain health, like physical health, can and should be tracked and improved long before disease develops.The future of brain health: measurable, personalised, preventative“We screen for cancer, for diabetes, and for heart disease, but not for brain health,” said Dr Julia Cooney, founder of PREMAZ. “That has to change. The current model of dementia care - waiting until decline is advanced before acting - would be considered negligent in any other field of medicine. PREMAZ gives us the tools to intervene earlier and prevent avoidable suffering.”As awareness of brain health accelerates globally, PREMAZ is expanding into more clinics and research programmes worldwide, bridging the gap between longevity medicine, neurology, and digital health. The company’s mission is clear: to make cognitive testing as routine and accessible as a blood test.About PREMAZPREMAZ is a digital cognitive assessment developed in collaboration with the University of Cambridge Memory Lab to detect early changes in brain health. PREMAZ is based on a validated research paradigm that measures memory precision, one of the earliest and most sensitive indicators of cognitive decline. Founded by medical doctor Julia Cooney and spun out from her first healthtech company, Zest, PREMAZ translates cutting-edge cognitive neuroscience into a clinician-ready mobile platform. Already deployed across leading UK clinics and academic trials, PREMAZ represents a new class of digital biomarker: scientifically validated, clinically actionable, and designed to advance both preventative brain health and research.

