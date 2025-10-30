C2 Systems Announces Major TRID Release for Its Covalent Loan Origination System

New functionality makes Covalent a single, unified origination platform for all lending products — now including consumer portfolio mortgage lending.

COLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C2 Systems, LLC ( www.go-c2.com ), a leader in digital loan origination and credit decisioning technology, today announced a major new upgrade of its flagship Covalent Loan Origination System. This latest release adds full support for TRID (TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure) transactions, significantly expanding Covalent’s capabilities to include consumer portfolio mortgage lending alongside its existing support for Commercial, SMB, CRE, Consumer, HELOC, and credit card lending. This federal consumer protection law is designed to provide borrowers with clear, transparent loan information by standardizing two essential disclosure forms: the Loan Estimate, outlining projected loan terms and costs, and the Closing Disclosure, which finalizes those details. With this new release, Covalent now supports a full suite of TRID loan types, including:• Purchase money first-lien mortgages• Refinancing first-lien mortgages• Interim construction loans• Construction-to-permanent one-time close loans• Land loans• Cash-out refinancing• Other subsequent lien term mortgagesCovalent’s TRID release provides end-to-end support from early disclosure to closing processes, which also includes time-tracking to ensure compliance with disclosure timing requirements. Bankers can now seamlessly capture key mortgage transaction details — such as broker, seller, builder, settlement agent, and title company information — while utilizing intuitive, TILA-RESPA-compliant closing cost and escrow templates. Additional new features include:• Escrow data capture and automated trial balance calculation• Automated HMDA data collection for streamlined regulatory reporting, and• Integrated TRID-compliant document generation via partner TruStage Compliance Solutions, including:- Loan Estimate and associated, required early disclosure documents- Initial Escrow Account Disclosure Statement- Closing Disclosure- Consumer Real Estate Security Instrument- Consumer Real Estate Secured Note- All other documents necessary to close a real estate TRID loan.“We’re thrilled to add the new construction, refinance, and home purchase TRID feature set to our Covalent loan origination ecosystem,” said Stephen Sargent, President & CEO of C2 Systems, LLC. “While many of our clients confidently use Covalent to automate decisions and related processes for their consumer and commercial product lines, our new TRID features make Covalent one of the only truly end-to-end options on the market that can provide for all of a financial institution’s lending needs.”About C2 SystemsC2 Systems, LLC is a leading developer of cloud-based, automated credit application decision support technology. Clients use C2 Systems solutions to quickly and consistently process consumer, mortgage, small business, and commercial loan applications — from point of sale through underwriting and document preparation — with an integrated hand-off to the financier’s loan servicing platform.For more information about C2 Systems, visit https://go-c2.com or our LinkedIn page

