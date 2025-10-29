Mineshaft Expands Free Delivery Zone from Ouray into the Ridgway Area

OURAY, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mineshaft is pleased to announce that our free delivery service has now been extended beyond the city limits of Ouray and into the Ridgway area. This expansion has been made so that more of our guests may enjoy our hand-tossed pizzas, hearty entrees, and full-service bar comforts without needing to leave the comfort of home or holiday lodging.

In the past, free delivery service was offered only within the city limits of Ouray. With the newly defined zone, residents and visitors in and around Ridgway may now place an order and have it delivered at no extra charge. The change has been introduced after the demand for convenient, reliable dining options outside of Ouray became clear to our team. While our downtown location remains the centre of dine-in and bar service, the extension of delivery reflects our wish to better serve the wider community.

Orders placed for delivery will be handled with the same care as our dine-in experience. Fresh ingredients, prompt preparation, and careful packaging will be maintained so that meals arrive hot and complete. Our menu continues to feature our signature pizzas, from build-your-own options to specialty pies, as well as burgers, sandwiches, salads and desserts, all accompanied by the full bar options available when ordering for take-out or delivery.

The staff has been trained to accommodate the logistical details that come with travelling a slightly greater distance, so that food quality and delivery timing remain unaffected.

The Ridgway expansion has been timed to catch the changing needs of local residents, workers, and visitors alike. Whether the order originates from a home near town, a lodging property, or a remote cabin retreat, the delivery service is designed to bring the Mineshaft experience directly to the customer.

In doing so, more people may take advantage of our relaxed-yet-vibrant atmosphere, even when dining remotely. It is hoped that this step will strengthen our connection with guests who prefer to enjoy quality food and drink in a familiar setting, without compromising on flavour or convenience.

We look forward to welcoming more patrons, both in-house and at their chosen delivery address, as the service area extends. By offering free delivery into the Ridgway region, the business aims to make evenings; and weekend meals easier and more enjoyable for all who choose to dine with us.

