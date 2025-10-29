iStore Launches Premium Automated Retail in 10 Locations at Toronto Pearson

iStore launches 10 premium automated Retail machines in Toronto Pearson Airport

iStore and Toronto Pearson Airport unveil 10 premium automated retail machines, delivering Apple and tech essentials with speed, trust, and style.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Pearson airport has partnered with iStore, a leading Canadian tech retail brand and Apple Authorized Reseller, to launch a new premium automated retail initiative at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). Powered by operational expertise from Express Retail Group (ERG) and advanced vending technology from Signifi Solutions Inc., this collaboration is delivering a next-generation shopping experience to travellers and airport staﬀ. As of August 23, 2025, 10 fully automated iStore-branded machines have been deployed throughout the airport’s terminals. The units oﬀer premium consumer electronics from brands including Beats, Bose, Apple, and iStore, with seamless, contactless purchasing and concierge-level customer service.

“Toronto Pearson has been a key partner for iStore for well over a decade, and we’re thrilled to expand our presence with this forward-thinking retail model,” said Joel Teitelbaum, CEO of iStore. “Travelers want quality, speed, and trust—and that’s exactly what this format delivers. It’s retail without compromise.”

There are currently three inline iStore boutiques at Toronto Pearson. This automated rollout deepens that relationship, combining the brand’s retail strength and merchandising leadership with the operational horsepower of its partners. “As the retail landscape continues to evolve, we understand the growing need for convenient shopping options for our travellers,” said Joe Daiello, Director, Concessions and Partnership Development Commercial, Toronto Pearson.

“We’re excited to partner with iStore to oﬀer a seamless and reliable way for passengers to purchase essential electronic accessories right at the airport, making their trip easier from the moment they arrive.” ERG, a national specialist in travel retail vending, is managing the day-to-day operations of the program—includin purchasing, replenishment, servicing, and machine maintenance. Signifi, based in Mississauga, has supplied the vending hardware, robotics, and cloud-based software that powers the user experience. “We’re proud to partner with iStore and Toronto Pearson to deliver a world-class, fully managed retail solution that’s built for the modern traveler,” said Gino Tomaro, CEO of Express Retail Group. “Our team is focused on flawless

execution—keeping machines stocked, clean, and fully operational, every hour of the day.” Each machine features advanced touchscreen interfaces, dynamic media screens, multilingual options, and real-time AI-powered inventory management. Designed to complement the sleek aesthetic of iStore’s existing boutiques, the units provide quick access to top-selling travel tech essentials.

⸻

About iStore

Founded in Montreal in 2007, iStore is one of North America’s largest independent Apple Authorized Resellers.Focused on tech-forward travel retail, there are currently more 35 inline iStore boutiques in airports and a network of more than 50 automated retail machines across Canada and the United States.

About Express Retail Group (ERG)

ERG is a Canadian leader in automated retail operations, specializing in full-service deployment and management of premium vending solutions in airports and high-traﬃc locations.

About Signifi Solutions Inc.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Signifi is a global innovator in robotic retail and smart vending technology, providing the hardware and software infrastructure for next-generation retail automation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.