Experience the Warm, Honest Songwriting of Eric Douglas on 'Notes In The Afternoon' LP

Official artwork for Eric Douglas' 'Notes In The Afternoon' LP

Out now, 'Notes In The Afternoon' captures Eric Douglas’ heartfelt blend of folk and Americana across thirteen tracks of reflection and renewal.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Eric Douglas has released his new album Notes In The Afternoon , now available on all major streaming platforms. The record marks a deepening of Douglas’s blend of folk and Americana with heartfelt storytelling and a warm, intimate vocal presence.Across thirteen tracks, Douglas explores themes of connection, self-discovery, and perseverance. The album opens with brighter, optimistic songs like “Make It Fine” and “What Do We Want,” and moves into more introspective territory with tracks such as “House On The Hill” and “Lonely Boy.” Key highlights include “I Don’t Know,” a tender reflection on uncertainty, and the evocative “Escalante Rain,” which conjures wide open spaces and the inspiration they bring. The title track, “Notes In The Afternoon,” serves as the emotional centerpiece, weaving Douglas’s warm vocal delivery with understated instrumentation. The album closes with a flourish of renewal and quiet hope in “Shine A Little Light,” “Noboisho,” and “The Magic.”Musically, Notes In The Afternoon is built around acoustic textures, gentle rhythms, and melodies that linger long after the final note. Douglas brings an organic, inviting sound to each song, striking a balance between timeless folk sensibilities and immediate emotional resonance.Notes In The Afternoon is available now on all major streaming platforms.ERIC DOUGLAS - NOTES IN THE AFTERNOON - TRACKLISTING:1) Make It Fine2) What Do We Want3) House On The Hill4) Overload5) Escalante Rain6) I Don’t Know7) Note In The Afternoon8) Free9) Dance With You10) Lonely Boy11) Shine A Little Light12) Noboisho13 ) The MagicERIC DOUGLAS BIOEric Douglas has been writing songs since his undergraduate days at Harvard College, drawing inspiration from artists like Bob Dylan and Gordon Lightfoot. He is a past winner of the Aspen Songwriting Festival. For years he performed live in venues from Boston to Los Angeles; he now focuses on writing and recording with producer Tommy Dunbar (The Rubinoos) to craft his distinctive sound. Over his career, Douglas has released seven albums and more than twenty singles, covering genres from folk to jazz, bluegrass, rock, and R&B, a range that defines his versatile approach. Currently based in Northern California with his wife Susanna and their four children, he also serves as senior partner of a management consulting firm when not making music.For media availability and more information on Eric Douglas, contact Planetary Group Sean Joyce | sean@planetarygroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.