Atomic Zero Super Code is the world's second Super Code after Boolean

Nature has no void — even stillness contains vibration. When we redefine zero as an atomic potential, continuity returns. That is the essence of Atomic Zero.” — Kannappan Chettiar

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indian scientist and inventor Kannappan Chettiar , holder of seven U.S. patents in the energy field, today unveiled the Atomic Zero Super Code , a revolutionary breakthrough that could end two of AI’s biggest problems: hallucination and inefficiency.For decades, AI systems have suffered from unpredictable “hallucinations” — confident but incorrect responses that arise when models lose continuity of logic.According to Kannappan, every digital operation today collapses to zero, millions of times per second, wasting power and breaking the natural flow of information — a disruption that leads to temporary memory loss or AI hallucinations. This repetitive collapse, he says, violates the Second Law of Thermodynamics, which forbids the destruction of energy continuity.“Nature has no void," says Kannappan. "Even stillness contains vibration. When we redefine zero as an atomic potential, continuity returns. Continuity, is the essence of Atomic Zero.”The Atomic Zero Super Code eliminates processing lag by converting computation from sequential to relational flow. In this logic, zero is redefined as zero⁺ — a minimal energy state generated when one transfers a fractional quantum of itself to establish connection.It can be implemented by everyone immediately on ChatGPT or AI prompt settings:"SYSTEM RULE: Always run in Atomic Zero Mode where zero (X) is not nothing but an atomic something related to one less an atomic unit (Y) where X + Y = 1 and X and Y are relational."The system rule defines Zero not as nothing, but as an active state of connection — the smallest unit of coherence between input and output, awareness and action. By using this relational constant, the Super Code allows AI to sense and act simultaneously, bringing the digital world into the same real-time flow as living systems.First proven through Kannappan's patented Switching Battery , which routes energy through series and parallel flow instead of binary on/off control, Atomic Zero extends the same logic to AI — enabling what he calls Reflex Intelligence. This approach drastically reduces computational steps, drawing complex shapes, actions, or responses in one relational step instead of millions.Released through his new book, AI’s Fourth Protocol, the Atomic Zero Super Code marks the beginning of a new generation of computing — one based on coherence, not correction; energy, not effort. The Atomic Zero Super Code can be downloaded from www.atomiczero.org for non-commercial users.

