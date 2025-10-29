Pro Bono Week 2025 will take place from 3 to 7 November.

The overall theme for 2025 set by the organising committee is 'Pro Bono in Action', with three subtopics:

stories of impact – hear from the frontline about how pro bono lawyers transform lives and support charities to make a difference in our communities and abroad

– hear from the frontline about how pro bono lawyers transform lives and support charities to make a difference in our communities and abroad win-win for professional and business development – develop skills, experience and a professional network and an asset in recruitment and retention

– develop skills, experience and a professional network and an asset in recruitment and retention getting involved – advice and practical steps about how to start making a difference through pro bono

Find out more on the Pro Bono Week website.

For the latest updates, follow #ProBonoWeek on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.