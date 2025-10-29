Pro Bono Week
Pro Bono Week 2025 will take place from 3 to 7 November.
The overall theme for 2025 set by the organising committee is 'Pro Bono in Action', with three subtopics:
- stories of impact – hear from the frontline about how pro bono lawyers transform lives and support charities to make a difference in our communities and abroad
- win-win for professional and business development – develop skills, experience and a professional network and an asset in recruitment and retention
- getting involved – advice and practical steps about how to start making a difference through pro bono
Find out more on the Pro Bono Week website.
For the latest updates, follow #ProBonoWeek on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.