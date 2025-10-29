Century Cruises Appoints David Fredericks as President and General Manager of the Americas

Century Cruises, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of David Fredericks to President and General Manager of the Americas Division.

David’s leadership, vision, and passion for guest experiences will drive Century Cruises’ global growth.” — Mr. Jianhu Peng, Chairman of Century Cruises worldwide

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Century Cruises, Inc. proudly announces the promotion of David Fredericks to President and General Manager of Century Cruises’ Americas Division. This appointment reflects the company’s continued commitment to visionary leadership and global expansion.

Mr. Fredericks’ strategic insight, integrity, and dedication have been instrumental in driving Century Cruises’ success and innovation throughout 2025. Under his leadership, the company has achieved significant milestones that further strengthen its global position.

A Year of Transformation and Global Growth

This year, Century Cruises has celebrated a series of major achievements:

• Launched a new Central Reservation System (CRS) through partnership with Seaware Versonix;

• Deployed a multi-channel Customer Data Platform (CDP) powered by Salesforce, enhancing personalized engagement and customer intelligence;

• Unveiled a new global corporate website, reflecting the brand’s sophistication and modern luxury;

• Expanded its distribution network and deepened relationships with travel industry partners, accelerating growth in the MICE sector (Meetings, Incentives, Charters & Events);

• Announced the construction of three new European river vessels, led by the upcoming Century Star — the flagship of a new generation;

• Planned to build and operate five luxury vessels on Egypt’s Nile River within the next two years, establishing a strong footprint in one of the world’s most historic cruising destinations;

• Opened a new Sales and Marketing Center in Sunrise, Florida, to further strengthen Century’s presence and brand influence across the Americas;

• Partnered with Travel Weekly (a division of Northstar Travel Group) to host 30 top U.S. travel advisors on a 14-day FAM trip across Beijing, Xi’an, the Yangtze River, and Shanghai — showcasing the beauty, culture, and hospitality of China;

• Received four prestigious Magellan Awards, honoring the company’s excellence in travel innovation, marketing, and service.

Bringing the Beauty of China to the World

Beyond business expansion, Century Cruises is deeply committed to cultural diplomacy through travel — using cruises as a bridge to share the beauty, culture, and hospitality of China with the world.

Through its U.S. media and marketing initiatives, the company aims to inspire American travelers to discover, appreciate, and experience China firsthand.

The campaign will feature:

• Short-form videos and social media storytelling showcasing the grandeur of the Yangtze River, the charm of Chongqing’s night skyline, the panda culture of Sichuan, and the artistic soul of Xi’an and Beijing;

• Immersive presentations of China’s natural landscapes and ecological harmony, from the karst mountains of Guilin to the serene West Lake and the breathtaking peaks of Zhangjiajie;

• Highlights of China’s culinary diversity, from delicate dim sum and spicy Sichuan cuisine to refined tea culture and regional specialties;

• Encounters with ethnic heritage and living traditions, where ancient artistry and modern elegance meet;

• A narrative that emphasizes China’s sustainable development and cultural confidence, inviting the world to explore a country where history, innovation, and beauty coexist.

Through these initiatives, Century Cruises seeks to foster mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and friendship between the people of China and the Americas — turning every voyage into a celebration of shared humanity and discovery.

Chairman’s Statement

Mr. Jianhu Peng, Chairman of Gaund Holding Group and Century Cruises worldwide, said:

“David’s appointment reflects our pursuit of excellence and innovation. As we continue to expand globally, his leadership, deep market understanding, and passion for creating extraordinary guest experiences will further strengthen our international brand and contribute to the long-term sustainable development of Century Cruises.”

David Fredericks’ Remarks

“It’s a great honor to earn Chairman Peng’s trust and to lead our dedicated Americas team. Together, we will not only advance Century’s business goals but also serve as a bridge of cultural friendship — inviting more travelers from the Americas to experience the true beauty of China.”



About Century Cruises

Century Cruises is a leading luxury river cruise brand based in China’s Yangtze River region, renowned for its elegant design, exceptional service, and deep cultural experiences. As one of Asia’s most respected cruise operators, the company combines Eastern hospitality with global sophistication, offering guests a refined and immersive travel experience.

Building upon its success in China, Century Cruises is actively expanding its international presence with three new European river ships and five upcoming Nile River vessels. Together with its Sunrise, Florida Sales & Marketing Center, these initiatives reflect the brand’s firm commitment to global growth and excellence.

With its award-winning fleet and expanding international network, Century Cruises continues to redefine the global standard for luxury river cruising — connecting cultures, people, and stories across continents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.