Powerscape Global Appoints Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy Steve Winberg as President of Engineering

PSG named Steve Winberg as President of Engineering, a major step for the global launch of their next-gen Coal Gasification 2.0 technology.

Steve’s leadership at the Department of Energy and his lifelong commitment to advancing practical, real-world energy solutions make him the ideal choice to guide Powerscape’s engineering enterprise.” — Karl R. Moor CEO, Powerscape Global

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powerscape Global (PSG) today announced the appointment of Steve Winberg as President of Engineering, marking a major milestone in the company’s global deployment of its next-generation Coal Gasification 2.0 technology.In this new role, Mr. Winberg will lead all technical execution across Powerscape’s engineering and deployment programs, bridging innovation with large-scale commercialization. He will report directly to Karl Moor, President & CEO, and work closely with Dr. Guohai Liu, Chief Technology Officer; Dr. Pannalal Vimalchand, Director of Technology; Julie Xu, President of Strategy; Tony Kavanagh, President of Public Policy; Jackson Stephens, Chief Operating Officer; and the Advisory Board Technical Committee.“Steve’s leadership at the Department of Energy and his lifelong commitment to advancing practical, real-world energy solutions make him the ideal choice to guide Powerscape’s engineering enterprise,” said Karl Moor. “He knows how to take technology from concept to national impact—and that’s exactly what this moment requires.”Mr. Winberg previously served as the Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy and Acting Under Secretary of Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy, where he oversaw DOE’s program offices in Fossil Energy, Nuclear Energy, Electricity, and related divisions. During his tenure, he launched the CoalFIRST initiative, expanded U.S. LNG export authorizations, and championed the creation of new markets for coal-derived products and zero-emission hydrogen.At Powerscape, Mr. Winberg will lead the company’s engineering teams through the commercialization of the Powerscape Coal Gasifier (PCG)—a simplified, high-throughput, zero-moving-parts gasification system capable of processing a broader range of coals while capturing CO₂ for reuse. The system underpins Powerscape’s four flagship U.S. projects in Wyoming, North Dakota, West Virginia, and a Sovereign Tribal Nation, with global expansion to follow.“This is the kind of innovation I’ve spent my career working toward—technologies that deliver energy security, economic growth, and environmental performance together,” said Winberg. “Powerscape’s Coal Gasification 2.0 platform represents a defining step in America’s clean-coal leadership and its export to the world.”Ed Holland, Chairman of the Board, added:“The addition of Steve Winberg is a milestone in Powerscape’s journey toward building 1,000 gasifiers worldwide by 2050. Steve is a national and international leader in the effort to utilize the world’s coal reserves with the world’s most advanced technology—at a time when those resources are essential to powering AI, strengthening energy security, and ensuring the global food supply.”About Powerscape GlobalPowerscape Global is an American energy technology company advancing Coal Gasification 2.0—a breakthrough platform that economically converts a broad range of coals into clean energy and chemical products while capturing CO₂ for reuse. With a mission to deploy 1,000 gasifiers worldwide by 2050, Powerscape works to end energy poverty, strengthen fertilizer and chemical security, and restore global industrial balance.

