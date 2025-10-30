TIME Names NanoKnife One of 2025’s Best Inventions — Already in Use for Prostate Cancer Treatment in Toronto

Dr. Jack Barkin with NanoKnife (IRE) device at Urology Innovations Canada in Toronto

TIME names NanoKnife one of 2025’s Best Inventions — already treating prostate cancer in Toronto with precise, function-preserving results.

TIME's recognition of NanoKnife (IRE) reinforces what we’ve been seeing firsthand for the past two decades — that focal therapy can effectively treat prostate cancer while preserving quality of life.” — Dr. Jack Barkin

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIME Magazine has named the NanoKnife System (IRE) — a minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment — one of the Best Inventions of 2025. At Urology Innovations Canada (UIC), this technology has already been in use for more than a year, helping men with localized prostate cancer access precise, function-preserving treatment close to home.NanoKnife (IRE) uses carefully controlled electrical pulses — a process called Irreversible Electroporation — to destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding nerves and tissue. The result is a focal, minimally invasive procedure designed to cure prostate cancer while preserving urinary control and sexual function, reducing pain, downtime, and side effects compared with surgery or radiation.Dr. Jack Barkin, Chief Clinical Officer of Urology Innovations Canada, has been pioneering minimally invasive and focal therapy techniques for nearly two decades.“TIME’s recognition of NanoKnife (IRE) reinforces what we’ve been seeing firsthand for the past two decades — that focal therapy can effectively treat prostate cancer while preserving quality of life,” says Dr. Barkin.UIC first brought HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound) to North America in 2006 and added NanoKnife (IRE) in June 2024 to complement its focal therapy suite. UIC is the only cancer centre in Canada offering both HIFU and IRE for localized prostate cancer, and one of very few centres in North America where patients can also undergo MRI fusion-guided biopsy, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning.All NanoKnife (IRE) and HIFU treatments at UIC are performed under anaesthetic in a certified private clinic setting as outpatient procedures, allowing patients to return home the same day with minimal recovery time. As a point of distinction, NanoKnife (IRE) treatments are performed at UIC with the MRI Fusion guidance, enabling more targeted, less invasive treatment – a level of precision available only at select prostate cancer centres in North America.For more information about NanoKnife (IRE) and focal therapy options at Urology Innovations Canada, visit https://urologyinnovationscanada.com/prostate-cancer-treatments/ About Urology Innovations CanadaUrology Innovations Canada is a Toronto-based specialty clinic focused on minimally invasive and focal therapies for prostate disease. A team of University of Toronto-educated urologic surgeons led by Dr. Jack Barkin provides advanced, evidence-based options for men seeking effective, function-preserving treatment delivered with precision.

