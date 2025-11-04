Mission in Lights Returns to Historic Mission San Juan Capistrano

See Historic Mission San Juan Capistrano in LIghts Nativity Scene in the Ruins of The Great Stone Church Experience the Captivating Tree Lighting with Lively Music

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capistrano Lights: Mission in Lights returns to scenic Mission San Juan Capistrano on select dates between December 19 – 30. A special opening night ceremony will take place on Friday, December 19 beginning at 4:50 p.m. with the tree lighting at 5:05 p.m. The new holiday programming dates are held in anticipation of the Mission’s 250th anniversary celebrations beginning in early 2026.An annual holiday tradition, Capistrano Lights: Mission in Lights features a nightly musical Christmas tree lighting, Dickens-era carolers, full-scale nativity scene, selfies with Santa (through December 23), live holiday performances, light features and activities for children.Community Christmas trees and family wreaths will be displayed throughout the historic landmark along with prayer candles, a 10-foot Christmas wreath for photos, family crafts, refreshments by 3:16 Bakery Shop and wine and beer offerings by Rancho Capistrano Winery and Mission Brewing on select days. Other highlights are the path of remembrance, lighted California poppy garden and halo grove, scented citrus garden and large-scale butterflies in the Mission’s beautiful Central Courtyard.Event dates and tickets are now available at www.capistranolights.com with special pricing for Mission members.Capistrano Lights tickets include all-day Mission admission between 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and multi-language Capistrano Lights audio tour with the Gospel and The Night Before Christmas readings. The holiday programming takes place between 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. with the tree lighting and music program at 5:05 p.m.Capistrano Lights underwriters include American Endowment Foundation, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Lana & Bruce Treuhaft, Mike Ahumada Realtor SJC Specialist, Native Hands Wine, Mission Brewing, Rancho Capistrano Winery and 3:16 Bakery Shop.All proceeds help to protect the religious and historic significance of California's historic landmark #200 Mission San Juan Capistrano and further educational programs, exhibits and preservation efforts.Mission San Juan Capistrano joins the City of San Juan Capistrano in the official Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, December 6 with extended Mission Store hours until 8:00 p.m. More details can be found at sanjuancapistrano.org.About Mission San Juan CapistranoKnown as the “Jewel of the Missions,” Mission San Juan Capistrano is a historic landmark and museum that features permanent exhibits with original artifacts as well as traveling and temporary exhibits. Orange County’s only Mission, the site is home to Serra Chapel, The Great Stone Church and the original padres’ quarters of the South Wing and promotes faith, education, preservation and cultural event programming.Founded on November 1, 1776, by Saint Junipero Serra as the seventh of 21 California missions established by Spain, Mission San Juan Capistrano is owned by the Diocese of Orange and receives no church or state funding. The Mission Preservation Foundation, comprised of business and community leaders, is its fundraising entity committed to ensuring education, preservation and its long-term historic and religious significance.###

