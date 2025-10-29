Legendary Ernestine Anderson Tribute Announced

Ernestine Anderson & Eugenie Jones

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us for an afternoon of celebration as we pay tribute to Seattle’s beloved first lady of jazz and blues, Ernestine Anderson , on what would have been her 97th birthday.The " Celebrating Ernestine Anderson : Music & Moment" tribute will be held in the Seattle Public Library Central Branch auditorium on November 8th, 2025, at 2:00 PM PST, with doors opening at 1:30 PM. Sponsored by the Seattle Public Library and Anderson's former manager, legendary Crusaders’ drummer Stix Hooper, admission is free for all.As a renowned recording and performing artist, Ernestine Anderson (1928-2017) was a native Seattleite and a Garfield High School graduate. She traveled the world and represented the Seattle music scene that she helped define. As a youth, prior to launching her international career, she performed alongside high school classmates and fellow musicians Quincy Jones and Ray Charles. During her six-decade career, she performed on many stages, including the United States White House, Carnegie Hall, and the first Monterey Jazz Festival. Anderson recorded more than 30 albums and received four Grammynominations.Experience Anderson's story through a live performance of her timeless classics by Eugenie Jones , the acclaimed Seattle singer-songwriter and activist devoted to keeping Seattle's African American musical legacies alive. "I'm honored to produce this tribute," Jones says. "Ernestine is an iconic representative of Seattle's musical legacy. Her story of talent and resilience remains inspiring and relevant."Jones, an award-winning singer and songwriter whose music has ranked #4 on Jazz Week’s top 50, is described by Paris Move Magazine as “one of the most beautiful voices in the United States.” She will perform with pianist Peter Adams, bassist Osama Afifi, and drummer D'Vonne Lewis.For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/share/17NEAvJewz/ . Discover more about the legacy of Ernestine Anderson online at https://www.historylink.org/file/8520 . Learn more about Eugenie Jones at https://www.eugeniejones.com/ For media inquiries, contact Walter Laughridge at BrightIdeasMarCom@gmail.com.###

Ernestine Anderson - On The Sunny Side Of The Street

