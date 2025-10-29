Secure Locks Steps into the Ring to Support Chicago’s Humboldt Park Youth Boxing Program

Ralph C. from Secure Locks stands beside coach Johnny Plaza inside the Humboldt Park District Boxing Gym, posing proudly with a sponsored Everlast punching bag to support Chicago youth boxing.

Chicago Automotive Locksmith Sponsors Humboldt Park Youth Boxing Program, Empowering Teens with Safety, Discipline, and Stronger Community Connections

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure Locks, Inc., a leading automotive locksmith company serving the greater Chicago area, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Humboldt Park District Youth Boxing Program, a local initiative helping young athletes develop discipline, confidence, and resilience.Giving Back to the Community That Built UsAs part of its ongoing commitment to the neighborhoods it serves, Secure Locks donated multiple heavy bags and sets of training gear to support the youth boxing program’s recent expansion and growing membership.“Humboldt Park has played a big part in our company’s growth,” said Ralph Correa Jr., Director of Operations at Secure Locks, Inc. “Supporting this program is our way of giving back to the community that’s supported us from the very beginning.”The initiative began when local boxing coach Johnny Plaza—a respected community mentor—shared that the program had nearly doubled in size and needed new training equipment. Secure Locks immediately stepped up, providing the resources needed to help young boxers continue training in a safe, structured environment.More Than Locks — Building Safety and StrengthAt Secure Locks, safety isn’t just about protecting vehicles — it’s about building a culture of protection and empowerment within the community. By supporting programs that keep local youth engaged and motivated, the company reinforces its mission to create stronger, safer neighborhoods across Chicago.“Safety and strength go hand in hand,” added Correa. “Whether we’re securing cars or supporting programs that protect our youth from the streets, we’re proud to be part of something that truly makes a difference.”Secure Locks plans to continue sponsoring local community programs each year as part of its broader commitment to social impact and public safety.

