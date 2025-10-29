DED Opens Applications for 2025 Program Year of HOME CHDO Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is accepting applications under the Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) open cycle of the HOME Investment Partnerships Fund (HOME) for the 2025 Program Year.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocates HOME funds to Participating Jurisdictions (PJs). The State of Nebraska receives funds as a PJ and the Department of Economic Development (DED) administers the program for the State. For the 2025 Program Year, DED anticipates investing over $1.4 million to support eligible CHDOs in housing development projects.

HOME CHDO funds will be used to support eligible community-based projects where the CHDO owns, sponsors, and develops the affordable housing units. HOME CHDO funds are available to support new housing construction activities, while also providing homebuyer assistance and organizational operating assistance.

There are two funding opportunities in the HOME CHDO 2025 Program Year. One is for both activity and operating funds, while the other is limited to operating funds. For the former opportunity, eligible applicants may request a maximum activity grant amount of $650,000 and up to $20,000 in organizational operating funds, for a total of no more than $670,000 per project. For the HOME CHDO Operating opportunity, applicants may request a maximum of $50,000 in operating funds.

Full applications must be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System, AmpliFund, after the application live date. Full applications are due June 1, 2026, by 6:00 p.m. (Central Time). The application for the CHDO Program can be found at: AmpliFund – Nebraska Department of Economic Development – 2025 HOME CHDO Program. The CHDO Operating application (to request funds for organizational operations only) can be found at: AmpliFund – Nebraska Department of Economic Development – 2025 HOME CHDO Operating.

Program requirements and more information about the HOME CHDO program can be found within the 2025 CHDO Application Guidelines at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/home/.

For additional information on the HOME CHDO Program, contact Mechele Grimes, HOME & HTF Programs Manager, at mechele.grimes@nebraska.gov or 402-309-4536.