Building a Home in Nebraska’s Family-Friendly Community of Chadron

The hectic pace, racing from place to place, was taking a toll on Sydney Holmes. Based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Sydney was working for a national healthcare provider offering wound care services to 28 different clinics across multiple states. In her role as regional director of operations, she was regularly on the road to visit with hospital partners in Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska.

Along with frequent travel for work, Sydney had a very active household. Her husband, Austin, had recently started an HVAC business in Cheyenne. Meanwhile, her two children were reaching the age when afterschool activities increasingly filled up the family calendar.

“I really wanted to slow down,” said Sydney, recalling that hectic season of her life. “My children were getting busier and I was looking to travel less. I knew that I wanted to be at a critical access hospital; I wanted to get out of the corporate drive.”

As Sydney and Austin began searching for a place to move, Chadron stood out. Sydney had gone to college there, at Chadron State College, on a scholarship through the Rural Health Opportunities Program.

“As we were looking to reprioritize, Chadron landed at the top of our list,” said Sydney, counting off the reasons for its appeal. “One, there was an opening at Chadron Hospital. Two, I really liked being in Chadron for college. Three, the school system is highly rated. And four, my husband had started an HVAC business in Cheyenne, and we saw that Chadron had a need for HVAC services. So, Chadron just kind of checked every box for us.”

Community and career growth in Chadron

In September 2024, the Holmes family made the move. A year-and-a-half later, they are thrilled to have relocated to Chadron. “One thing that drew us to the community was that there is a large group of millennials with kids. I’ve seen a lot more people out here who stayed in the community after graduating from Chadron, or who moved out, but then moved back,” she said.

Sydney appreciates how easy it has been to connect her children with sports and recreational activities in Chadron. “Cheyenne was a wonderful city to live in, but I would say Chadron is more community friendly,” said Sydney. “There are actually more things for my children to participate in here than there were in Cheyenne.” Whereas Sydney had to put her kids on long waitlists for many activities in Wyoming, they have been able to join right away in Chadron.

Living in a smaller community has also provided Sydney with the benefit of being near work, her children’s school, and their family’s activities. “It is more accessible. My kids are usually right down the road, so getting them to and from sports is a lot easier. That's been huge. There are a lot of times that my kids and my husband join me for lunch at work, which is nothing that I was ever able to do elsewhere.”

The personal connection of rural healthcare, small business

Sydney is also thriving professionally in Chadron, where she is Vice President of Ancillary Services for Chadron Hospital. In that capacity, she oversees many outpatient services, wound care, home health and hospice care, the laboratory, radiology, cardiac rehab, the specialty clinic, and the hospital’s rural health clinic. She has enjoyed the opportunity to make hospital-wide impacts. “It's so much easier to influence change in a smaller system than it is at a large-scale organization,” she remarked.

Sydney has already helped lead a project to add six rooms to the hospital’s specialty clinic, making space available for additional providers. This has allowed more patients to receive local care instead of needing to travel to Scottsbluff or Rapid City, both of which are more than a 90-minute drive from Chadron.

“Working as a CNA in Chadron, while I was going to school here, I really fell in love with rural health care and the critical access hospital,” Sydney said. “It is just so much more personal than it is in a large system, because a lot of times you're caring for your community members – your neighbors, your friends, and your family.”

Sydney’s husband, Austin, has also found career success in Chadron. He owns Holmes Heating and Air, offering HVAC installation and repair services. “Business runs on personal connections here,” Sydney observed. “[Marketing] is all word of mouth. The community really supports someone who is local and serves them well.” In a short time, Austin has built rapport with customers in Chadron and has branched out to serve the nearby communities of Crawford, Gordon, and Hay Springs.

Building a home in Chadron

Not only have Austin and Sydney settled into the community and workforce in Chadron, they also have taken on the project of building their own home. “We are doing that too! It’s not for the faint of heart, I would definitely say that,” laughed Sydney. Undertaking a home construction project has helped them quickly get to know the local community.

Along with their home project, the Holmes are trying their hand at growing a few crops and raising Yaks. “We bought a piece of ground out here and have become involved in 4-H and agriculture. People are more than willing to help,” said Sydney.

A slower pace of life that is family-focused

Sydney touts the abundant recreational opportunities as a top benefit of living in northwest Nebraska. “We got married at Fort Robinson, and it’s just a very special place,” she raved. “I encourage everyone to explore it at some point in their life. Fort Rob has hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, and trail rides. My goodness, there’s so much to do there!” She also named Toadstool Geologic Park, Chadron State Park, and Box Butte Reservoir as nearby opportunities to enjoy nature.

The Holmes family routinely explores the scenic countryside around Chadron. “We really like to be outdoors, and there are lots of camping opportunities out here – lots of hikes, beautiful lakes. If you can’t find something to do, you’re not looking. There is something to do all the time,” said Sydney.

If the weather isn’t cooperative for outdoor activities, they like to go swimming at the local aquatics center. “They have a wonderful pool here in Chadron,” Sydney said. “The city, the college, and the hospital all came together to build the indoor pool, which is beautiful.

“If you’re looking for a slower pace of life that’s family-focused, Nebraska is the place for that,” she added. “You’re going to get to spend your best time with your kids. That’s why we’re here. It’s for our family.”

