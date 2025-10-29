Brighton Science Advances Surface Intelligence in Manufacturing with Launch of BCCoach AI Assistant

BCCoach in Action: The new AI assistant built into BConnect guides users through troubleshooting, interpreting data, and understanding surface science concepts directly within the platform.

New BConnect feature pairs Brighton’s deep scientific expertise with large language model technology to deliver on-demand guidance for adhesion process control.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brighton Science , the global leader in surface intelligence, today announced the launch of BCCoach , an AI-powered chat assistant built directly into the company’s BConnect platform.Brighton Science’s customers use BConnect to ensure materials are properly prepared for adhesion, coating, sealing, printing, or bonding processes. The platform gives manufacturers a quantifiable, repeatable way to monitor surface readiness, providing peace of mind that processes will perform reliably, and delivering a measurable competitive edge across teams, facilities, and global supply chains.BCCoach gives manufacturing teams instant access to expert surface guidance, no matter where they are or what they know. Using large language models and Brighton Science’s proprietary knowledge base, developed from decades of materials and process expertise, BCCoach delivers clear, contextual answers to user questions within BConnect. The tool helps users interpret data, troubleshoot processes, and learn best practices in real time, right where work happens.“BCCoach was designed to enable every member of our customers’ teams, no matter where they are or what they know, to get the answers they need, right when they need them,” said Andy Reeher, CEO of Brighton Science. “By combining our cloud-based infrastructure, data science, and deep expertise in Surface Intelligence, we’re delivering real-time guidance that helps users take full advantage of their data. It’s a major step forward in putting actionable insight directly into our customers’ hands.”Built on Brighton’s own infrastructure and informed by its educational platform, Brighton Academy, BCCoach ensures security and reliability. The assistant does not use customer proprietary data for model training or improvement; instead, it draws exclusively from Brighton’s scientific expertise and knowledge base to provide accurate, application-specific responses.The introduction of BCCoach marks another major advancement within the BConnect ecosystem. Recent innovations, including Process Monitor and BCWeatherman, extend the platform’s capabilities to deliver real-time environmental, process, and surface intelligence insights. Together, these tools empower organizations to standardize surface quality and achieve consistent adhesion performance across facilities, suppliers, and teams worldwide.About Brighton ScienceBrighton Science is the global leader in Surface Intelligence, helping manufacturers understand and control the chemical and physical properties of surfaces that affect adhesion, coating, and bonding. Its connected solutions, powered by the BConnect platform, integrate data, analytics, and expertise to provide real-time visibility and control over surface readiness processes. Brighton Science serves leading companies across aerospace, automotive, electronics, medical device, and consumer goods industries.

Introducing BCCoach: AI-Powered Surface Intelligence from Brighton Science

